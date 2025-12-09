Connect with us

Common Mistakes in the Usage of Conjunctions

Conjunctionsന്റെ ഉപയോഗത്തിൽ വരാറുള്ള തെറ്റുകൾ എന്താണെന്ന് നോക്കാം.

Dec 09, 2025

Dec 09, 2025 4:15 pm

Conjunctions ശരിയായി ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ എച്ച്, എച്ച് എസ് എസ്, പി എസ് സി, യു പി എസ് സി, എൻട്രൻസ് പരീക്ഷകളിലും മറ്റു മത്സരപരീക്ഷകളിലും സ്ഥിരമായി വരാറുള്ളതാണ്. Conjunctionsന്റെ ഉപയോഗത്തിൽ വരാറുള്ള തെറ്റുകൾ എന്താണെന്ന് നോക്കാം.

1- Using although + but

Wrong: Although he was late, but the teacher allowed him.
Correct: Although he was late, the teacher allowed him.

2- Using because + so

Wrong: She cried because so she lost her purse.
Correct: She cried because she lost her purse.
or
Correct: She lost her purse, so she cried.

3 – Using despite with a full clause

Wrong: Despite he was angry, he smiled.
Correct: Despite being angry, he smiled.
or
Correct: Although he was angry, he smiled.

4- Wrong pairing of neither … or

Wrong: He likes neither cricket or football.
Correct: He likes neither cricket nor football.

5- Wrong pairing of either … nor

Wrong: Either you come nor I come.
Correct: Either you come or I come.

6- Wrong use of as well as

Wrong: The teacher as well as the students are happy.
Correct: The teacher as well as the students is happy.

7- Incorrect use of until

Wrong: Don’t move until when I call you.
Correct: Don’t move until I call you.

8- Wrong use of unless

Wrong: Unless you don’t study, you will fail.
(Negative meaning already in ‘unless’)
Correct: Unless you study, you will fail.

9- Wrong use of since

Wrong: Since three years I am teaching here.
(‘Since’ needs a point in time)
Correct: For three years I have been teaching here.
or
Correct: I have been teaching here sinc
e 2021.

Confusing for and because

  • Wrong: He didn’t come, for he was raining.
  • Wrong: For he was busy he didn’t come.
  • Correct: He didn’t come because it was raining.or
  • Correct: He didn’t come, for he was busy.

Using though incorrectly at the end

  • Wrong: He came though.
  • Wrong: I didn’t go though.
    (‘Though’ at the end is informal but not wrong; avoid for formal writing)
    Formal:
  • Correct: Although he came, he left early.
    or
  • Correct: I didn’t go although I was invited.

Wrong use of though and but

  • Wrong: Though he worked hard, but he failed.
  • Correct: Though he worked hard, he failed.

Using however as a conjunction

  • Wrong: He was ill however he went to school.
    (‘However’ is not a conjunction; it is a conjunctive adverb)
  • Correct: He was ill; however, he went to school.
    or
  • Correct: Although he was ill, he went to school.

Using also wrongly with and

  • Wrong: She is smart and also she is polite.
  • Correct: She is smart, and she is polite.
    or
  • Correct: She is smart and polite.

So used wrongly with that

  • Wrong: He was so happy that he singing.
  • Wrong: He so happy that cried.
  • Correct: He was so happy that he cried.

Wrong use of therefore without proper punctuation

  • Wrong: It was late therefore I left.
  • Correct: It was late; therefore, I left.

Using because of with full clause

  • Wrong: Because of he was tired, he slept.
  • Wrong: Because of it was raining, we stayed home.
  • Correct: Because he was tired, he slept.
    or
  • Correct: Because of the rain, we stayed home.

Wrong use of otherwise

  • Wrong: Study well otherwise you will not fail.
    (Negatives cancel each other)
  • Correct: Study well, otherwise you will fail.
    or
  • Correct: Don’t be careless, otherwise you will fail.

Wrong use of unless with positive meaning

  • Wrong: I will come unless you call me.
    (‘Unless’ = except if)
  • Correct: I will come if you call me.
    or
  • Correct: I won’t come unless you call me.

Misusing even if

  • Wrong: I will go even if it will rain.
    (Future tense not used after subordinating conjunctions)
  • Correct: I will go even if it rains.

