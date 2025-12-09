Common Mistakes in the Usage of Conjunctions

Conjunctions ശരിയായി ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ എച്ച്, എച്ച് എസ് എസ്, പി എസ് സി, യു പി എസ് സി, എൻട്രൻസ് പരീക്ഷകളിലും മറ്റു മത്സരപരീക്ഷകളിലും സ്ഥിരമായി വരാറുള്ളതാണ്. Conjunctionsന്റെ ഉപയോഗത്തിൽ വരാറുള്ള തെറ്റുകൾ എന്താണെന്ന് നോക്കാം.

1- Using although + but

Wrong: Although he was late, but the teacher allowed him.

Correct: Although he was late, the teacher allowed him.

2- Using because + so

Wrong: She cried because so she lost her purse.

Correct: She cried because she lost her purse.

or

Correct: She lost her purse, so she cried.

3 – Using despite with a full clause

Wrong: Despite he was angry, he smiled.

Correct: Despite being angry, he smiled.

or

Correct: Although he was angry, he smiled.

4- Wrong pairing of neither … or

Wrong: He likes neither cricket or football.

Correct: He likes neither cricket nor football.

5- Wrong pairing of either … nor

Wrong: Either you come nor I come.

Correct: Either you come or I come.

6- Wrong use of as well as

Wrong: The teacher as well as the students are happy.

Correct: The teacher as well as the students is happy.

7- Incorrect use of until

Wrong: Don’t move until when I call you.

Correct: Don’t move until I call you.

8- Wrong use of unless

Wrong: Unless you don’t study, you will fail.

(Negative meaning already in ‘unless’)

Correct: Unless you study, you will fail.

9- Wrong use of since

Wrong: Since three years I am teaching here.

(‘Since’ needs a point in time)

Correct: For three years I have been teaching here.

or

Correct: I have been teaching here sinc

e 2021.

