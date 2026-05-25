ധാക്ക| ബംഗ്ലാദേശിലെ തങ്കാലി ജില്ലയില്‍ ലോറി മറിഞ്ഞ് 15 പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു. പത്ത് പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. ഇരുമ്പ് കമ്പികള്‍ കയറ്റി വരുന്ന ലോറിയാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ടത്. ജമുന പാലത്തിന്റെ കിഴക്ക് ഭാഗത്ത് ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെയായിരുന്നു അപകടം.

ചട്ടോഗ്രാമില്‍ നിന്നും വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറന്‍ മേഖലയിലേക്ക് പോവുകയായിരുന്നു ലോറി. നിയന്ത്രണം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടതാണ് അപകടത്തിന് കാരണമായത്. ലോറിക്ക് മുകളിലുണ്ടായ യാത്രക്കാരാണ് അപകത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചത്.

ബലി പെരുന്നാള്‍ പ്രമാണിച്ച് പത്ത് ദിവസത്തെ അവധി ആരംഭിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇതിനായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാന്‍ ട്രെയിനുകളിലും ബസുകളിലും ടിക്കറ്റ് കിട്ടാത്ത യാത്രക്കാരാണ് ലോറിയില്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:

At least 15 people were killed and ten others injured after a truck loaded with iron rods overturned in the Tangail district of Bangladesh. The tragic incident occurred near the eastern side of the Jamuna Bridge early in the morning while the vehicle was traveling from Chattogram to the northwestern region. The victims were home-bound passengers who resorted to traveling on top of the cargo truck after failing to secure train or bus tickets for the ten-day Eid al-Adha holiday.