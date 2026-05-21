എ എ റഹീമിനെയും ഭാര്യയെയും സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ അപമാനിച്ച കേസ്; പ്രവാസി മലയാളി അറസ്റ്റില്‍

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| ഡി വൈ എഫ് ഐ അഖിലേന്ത്യാ പ്രസിഡന്റ് എ എ റഹീമിനെയും ഭാര്യയെയും സാമൂഹികമാധ്യമങ്ങളിലൂടെ അപമാനിച്ച കേസില്‍ പ്രവാസി മലയാളിയെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത് പോലീസ്. ആലപ്പുഴ സ്വദേശി സജി മോനെയാണ് മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. വിദേശത്തായിരുന്ന സജിയെ തിരുവനന്തപുരം വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ എത്തിയപ്പോഴായിരുന്നു അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

പ്രതിയെ ജാമ്യം നല്‍കി പോലീസ് വിട്ടയച്ചു. സ്ത്രീത്വത്തെ അപമാനിച്ചതുള്‍പ്പെടെയുള്ള കുറ്റം ചുമത്തി ഇയാള്‍ക്കെതിരെ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് പോലീസ് കേസെടുത്തിരുന്നു. റഹീമിന്റേയും ഭാര്യയുടേയും ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ ഉള്‍പ്പെടുത്തിയായിരുന്നു സജിമോന്റെ പോസ്റ്റ്.

Content Highlights:

An expatriate Malayali has been arrested by the police for allegedly defaming DYFI National President AA Rahim and his wife through social media platforms. The accused, identified as Sajimon from Alappuzha, was apprehended by the Medical College police upon his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport from abroad. A case had been registered against him under charges including insulting womanhood for posting content that included photographs of Rahim and his wife. The police later released the accused on bail after completing the necessary legal formalities.