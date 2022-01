'അപ്പോൾ കിഫ്ബി എങ്ങനെയാണ് നമ്മെ കടക്കെണിയിലാക്കുക?'

“Finally, there is one point that I entirely agree with you, Isaac. K-Rail is not a standalone project. It is integral to the KIIFB and the larger infrastructural and development policy of the government. The difference is that you hail it as neo-Keynesian while I view it as part and parcel of neo-liberalism.”

“Off-budget borrowing, whether resorted to by the centre or by the state, goes against the fundamental principle of public finance which emphasises accountability to the people through the legislature. Further, off-budget borrowing goes against the constitutional requirement that the consolidated fund shall reflect all expenditure and revenue of the government. Further, your comparison of the NHAI and the KIIFB is misplaced. As the latter is formed under an Act of the state legislature, it is not a body corporate as defined in the Masala Bond regulations of the RBI, and is not legally empowered to raise loans abroad.”