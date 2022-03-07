ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശില്‍ അവസാനഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ബി ജെ പിക്ക് വോട്ട് ചെയ്യരുത് എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗില്‍ ആദ്യ സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലാണ് നിലവില്‍ #NoVoteToBJP എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ്. കാല്‍ ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍ ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗിലുണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Any doubt…?#NoVoteToBJPhttps://t.co/ANmyMwbfTA pic.twitter.com/E8on4dI2tL — Sanju Goyal (@SanjuGo88848874) March 7, 2022

Nvr trust bjp agian ever .!

Nvr forget for what our farmer’s protest for .!#BoycottBJP_inUP#NoVoteToBJPhttps://t.co/0OnR5Dm1wP pic.twitter.com/CNKpSNo7Jz — Inder R Sran kisaan Gujrat se (@indersran1313) March 7, 2022

This government has not fulfilled any of his promises on basis of the letter dated 9th December . On basis of which the moment was suspended . So vote for farmers to teach bjp a lesson .#NoVoteToBJP#BoycottBJP_inUP pic.twitter.com/FmM87viCy5 — YogeshMeena (@Yogeshkherli) March 7, 2022