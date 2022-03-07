Connect with us

'ബി ജെ പിക്ക് വോട്ട് ചെയ്യരുത്'; ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗ്

Published

Mar 07, 2022 3:33 pm |

Last Updated

Mar 07, 2022 3:34 pm

ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശില്‍ അവസാനഘട്ട വോട്ടെടുപ്പ് നടക്കുന്ന പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ബി ജെ പിക്ക് വോട്ട് ചെയ്യരുത് എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗില്‍ ആദ്യ സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിലാണ് നിലവില്‍ #NoVoteToBJP എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ്. കാല്‍ ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍ ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗിലുണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Any doubt…?#NoVoteToBJPhttps://t.co/ANmyMwbfTA pic.twitter.com/E8on4dI2tL — Sanju Goyal (@SanjuGo88848874) March 7, 2022

