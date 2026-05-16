പി എം ശ്രീയിൽ ഒപ്പുവെച്ച് പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ സർക്കാർ

കൊൽക്കത്ത| പി എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഒപ്പുവെച്ച് പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ സർക്കാർ. സുവേന്ദു അധികാരി അധികാരത്തിലെത്തി ദിവസങ്ങൾക്കുള്ളിലാണ് പി എം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതിയിൽ ഒപ്പുവെച്ചത്. പിഎം ശ്രീ പദ്ധതിയുടെ ഭാ​ഗമാകില്ലെന്നായിരുന്നു മമത ബാനർജി സർക്കാരിൻ്റെ തീരുമാനം. ബം​ഗാളിന് പുറമേ കേരളവും തമിഴ്നാടും പദ്ധതി നടപ്പിലാക്കിയിരുന്നില്ല. പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ ബിജെപി സർക്കാർ അധികാരത്തിൽ വന്നതോടെ പദ്ധതി ഉടനടി നടപ്പിലാകുമെന്ന അ​ഭ്യൂഹങ്ങൾ ശക്തമായിരുന്നു.

കേരളത്തിലും തമിഴ്നാട്ടിലും പുതിയ സർക്കാരുകൾ അധികാരമേറ്റ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ പിഎം ശ്രീ നടപ്പിലാക്കാൻ കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാർ ഊർജിത ശ്രമം തുടരുകയാണ്. പദ്ധതി അംഗീകരിക്കുന്നതിനായി സംസ്ഥാന ചീഫ് സെക്രട്ടറിമാർക്ക് കേന്ദ്ര വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ മന്ത്രാലയം കത്തയച്ചിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

The newly formed West Bengal government led by Suvendu Adhikari has officially signed the agreement to implement the central government’s PM SHRI school scheme. This marks a major shift from the previous Mamata Banerjee administration, which had explicitly rejected the project. Following Bengal’s decision, the central education ministry is now intensifying pressure on Kerala and Tamil Nadu to adopt the scheme. Although Kerala had initially agreed to sign under financial pressure due to withheld funds, political opposition from coalition partners eventually forced the state government to backtrack.