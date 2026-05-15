കൊച്ചി| മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ ആദ്യമായി കൊച്ചിയിലെത്തിയ വി ഡി സതീശന് ആവേശോജ്ജ്വലമായ സ്വീകരണം. നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരി വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ നിയുക്ത മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയെ സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ വൻ ജനക്കൂട്ടമാണ് തടിച്ചുകൂടിയത്. ഉച്ചത്തിലുള്ള മുദ്രാവാക്യം വിളികളോടെയാണ് പ്രവർത്തകർ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ വരവേറ്റത്. വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ ജനത്തിരക്ക് കാരണം അദ്ദേഹത്തിന് വാഹനത്തിലേക്ക് എത്താൻ സുരക്ഷാ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ഏറെ പ്രയത്നിക്കേണ്ടി വന്നു.

അതേസമയം, കെ സി വേണുഗോപാൽ തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെത്തി. വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ സണ്ണി ജോസഫ്, പി സി വിഷ്ണുനാഥ്, പഴകുളം മധു, കെ ജയന്ത്, പ്രവീൺ കുമാർ, മാത്യു കുഴൽനാടൻ തുടങ്ങിയ നേതാക്കൾ ചേർന്ന് അദ്ദേഹത്തെ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. നൂറുകണക്കിന് പ്രവർത്തകരാണ് മുദ്രാവാക്യം വിളികളുമായി തലസ്ഥാനത്ത് അദ്ദേഹത്തെ സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ എത്തിയത്.

Content Highlights:

Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan arrived in Kochi for the first time following the official announcement of his leadership by the party high command. A massive crowd of enthusiastic supporters gathered at the airport to receive the designated leader with roaring slogans, making it challenging for security personnel to guide him to his vehicle. Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was warmly welcomed by prominent leaders including Sunny Joseph, PC Vishnunadh, and Mathew Kuzhalnadan amid energetic sloganeering from party workers.