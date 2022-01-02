Connect with us

ഹരിദ്വാറിലെ ധർമ സന്‍സദ് എന്ന സമ്മേളനത്തില്‍ വെച്ച് മുസ്ലിംകളെ വംശഹത്യ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഹിന്ദുക്കള്‍ ആയുധമെടുക്കണമെന്ന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത സന്യാസിമാരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ ശക്തമായ ആവശ്യം. ഹരിദ്വാര്‍ കുറ്റവാളികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യണമെന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. ആദ്യ അഞ്ച് ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗിലാണ് ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് വന്നത്.

ഹരിദ്വാര്‍ പ്രതികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യണമെന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗില്‍ അര ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍ വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ‘വംശഹത്യ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തവര്‍ക്ക് യു എ പി എ ചുമത്തുന്നില്ല, എന്നാല്‍ മുസ്ലിംകള്‍ക്കും വംശഹത്യാ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തെ എതിര്‍ക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്കും മേല്‍ യു എ പി എ ചുമത്തുന്നു,’ ‘ജനാധിപത്യത്തെ മുഴുവനായും ഹൈജാക്ക് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുകയാണ് ബി ജെ പിയും സംഘും, തങ്ങള്‍ ഇച്ഛിച്ചത് അവര്‍ ചെയ്യുന്നു’.. എന്നിങ്ങനെ പോകുന്നു ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍.

