ഹരിദ്വാറിലെ ധർമ സന്‍സദ് എന്ന സമ്മേളനത്തില്‍ വെച്ച് മുസ്ലിംകളെ വംശഹത്യ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഹിന്ദുക്കള്‍ ആയുധമെടുക്കണമെന്ന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത സന്യാസിമാരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ ശക്തമായ ആവശ്യം. ഹരിദ്വാര്‍ കുറ്റവാളികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യണമെന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. ആദ്യ അഞ്ച് ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗിലാണ് ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് വന്നത്.

ഹരിദ്വാര്‍ പ്രതികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യണമെന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗില്‍ അര ലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍ വന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ‘വംശഹത്യ ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്തവര്‍ക്ക് യു എ പി എ ചുമത്തുന്നില്ല, എന്നാല്‍ മുസ്ലിംകള്‍ക്കും വംശഹത്യാ രാഷ്ട്രീയത്തെ എതിര്‍ക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്കും മേല്‍ യു എ പി എ ചുമത്തുന്നു,’ ‘ജനാധിപത്യത്തെ മുഴുവനായും ഹൈജാക്ക് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുകയാണ് ബി ജെ പിയും സംഘും, തങ്ങള്‍ ഇച്ഛിച്ചത് അവര്‍ ചെയ്യുന്നു’.. എന്നിങ്ങനെ പോകുന്നു ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍.

UAPA is not for those inciting genocide; UAPA is for Muslims and those opposing the politics of genocide.#ArrestHaridwarCulprits pic.twitter.com/YmmJke2CU6 — Tauqeer Misbahi (@tauqeer_misbahi) January 2, 2022

Yati Narsinghanand reveals why he has not been arrested yet.He says, “When Yogi ji got to know that some officers are imposing Goonda Act upon me,he scolded those officers and saved me”

That’s why he wants Yogi ji to become PM in 24#ArrestHaridwarCulprits pic.twitter.com/2zym2Kxe4K — Naushad Arshad (@NAnaimi_) January 2, 2022

Everyone knows that no action is to be taken against these so-called saints, why those who take action are supporters of these saints, some are openly supporters and some are secretly, this cross FIR will now lead to a debate on news channels,#ArrestHaridwarCulprits pic.twitter.com/lZgYJFZzgc — #ArrestHaridwarCulprits (@MohdMuazzam15) January 2, 2022