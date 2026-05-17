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ജീന്‍സ് ധരിക്കുന്നത് എതിര്‍ത്തു; പിതാവിനുനേരെ വെടിയുതിര്‍ത്ത് യുവതി

പരുക്കേറ്റ പര്‍മീന്ദര്‍ സിങ്ങിനെ ഗുരു നാനാക് ദേവ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

Published

May 17, 2026 11:54 am |

Last Updated

May 17, 2026 11:54 am

അമൃത്സര്‍| ജീന്‍സ് ധരിക്കുന്നത് എതിര്‍ത്ത പിതാവിനുനേരെ വെടിയുതിര്‍ത്ത് യുവതി. പഞ്ചാബിലെ ഖല്‍ചിയാന്‍ ഗ്രാമത്തിലാണ് സംഭവം. സ്നേഹ്ദീപ് കൗര്‍ (21) തന്റെ ലൈസന്‍സുള്ള റിവോള്‍വര്‍ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് പിതാവിനെ വെടിവച്ചതെന്ന് പോലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. യുവതിയെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യ്തു.

പരുക്കേറ്റ പര്‍മീന്ദര്‍ സിങ്ങിനെ ഗുരു നാനാക് ദേവ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ഇയാളുടെ നില തൃപ്തികരമണ്. പലകാര്യങ്ങളിലും അച്ഛനും മകളും തമ്മില്‍ തര്‍ക്കമുണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് പോലീസ് കണ്ടെത്തി.

Content Highlights:
A 21-year-old woman identified as Snehdeep Kaur was arrested in Punjab’s Khilchian village for shooting her father with her licensed revolver. The incident occurred following an argument after the father, Parminder Singh, opposed her choice of wearing jeans. The victim sustained injuries and was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable. Police investigations revealed that the father and daughter frequently had disputes over various personal matters.

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