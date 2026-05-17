അലപ്പുഴ| ആലപ്പുഴയില്‍ അമീബിക് മസ്തിഷ്‌ക ജ്വരം സംശയിച്ച് 60 കാരന്‍ നിരീക്ഷണത്തില്‍. ഇയാള്‍ക്ക് രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടെന്ന് മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് അധികൃതര്‍ പറഞ്ഞു. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയാണ് ഇയാളെ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

ആലപ്പുഴ ജില്ലയില്‍ ഇതുവരെ ആറ് പേര്‍ക്കാണ് അമീബിക് മസ്തിഷ്‌കജ്വരം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. അതില്‍ നഴ്സ് ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ രണ്ടുപേര്‍ മരിച്ചു.

രണ്ടുപേര്‍ ആലപ്പുഴ ഗവ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയിലും മറ്റുരണ്ടുപേര്‍ കോട്ടയത്തെയും തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെയും ഗവ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രികളിലും ചികിത്സയിലാണ്.

Content Highlights:

A 60-year-old man has been placed under observation at the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital with suspected symptoms of amebic meningoencephalitis. Hospital authorities confirmed that the patient, who was admitted on Friday, is showing symptoms of the rare and fatal brain infection. Alappuzha district has so far reported six confirmed cases of the disease, resulting in two deaths, including a nurse. The remaining four confirmed patients are currently undergoing treatment at various government medical college hospitals in Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram.