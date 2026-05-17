ഷുഹൈബ് വധക്കേസ്; വിചാരണ നാളെ തുടങ്ങും

കണ്ണൂര്‍| യൂത്ത് കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് ഷുഹൈബ് വധക്കേസില്‍ വിചാരണ നാളെ തുടങ്ങും. തലശ്ശേരി അഡീഷണല്‍ സെഷന്‍സ് കോടതിയിലാണ് വിചാരണ നടക്കുക.

എട്ടുവര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് കേസില്‍ വിചാരണ ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത്.

സര്‍ക്കാറിന്റെ തടസവാദങ്ങളാണ് വിചാരണ വൈകാന്‍ കാരണമായത്. 17 സി പി എം പ്രവര്‍ത്തകരാണ് ഈ കേസിലെ പ്രതികള്‍.

2018 ഫെബ്രുവരി 12-ന് എടയന്നൂര്‍ തെരൂരിലാണ് ഷുഹൈബ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. രാത്രി പത്തരയോടെ തട്ടുകടയുടെ മുന്നില്‍വെച്ച് അക്രമികള്‍ വെട്ടിക്കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. 42 തവണ ശരീരത്തില്‍ വെട്ടേറ്റു. സംഭവസ്ഥലത്തുനിന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനിടെ മരണം സംഭവിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

The trial for the murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib is scheduled to begin tomorrow at the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court. The long-awaited legal proceedings are commencing eight years after the brutal incident occurred. There are 17 accused in the case, all identified as CPM workers, and the family had previously alleged that government interventions delayed the trial. Shuhaib was brutally hacked to death 42 times by assailants in front of a roadside eatery at Edayannur Therur on February 12, 2018.