തിരുവനന്തപുരം| എസ് എസ് എല്‍ സി പരീക്ഷാ ഫലം പുറത്തുവന്നതിന് പിന്നാലെ, ഉത്തരക്കടലാസുകളുടെ പുനര്‍മൂല്യനിര്‍ണ്ണയത്തിനുള്ള അപേക്ഷാ നടപടികള്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചു. പരീക്ഷാ ഭവന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്സൈറ്റ് വഴി മെയ് 22 വരെയാണ് അപേക്ഷകള്‍ സമര്‍പ്പിക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കും. വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ക്ക് ഔദ്യോഗിക പോര്‍ട്ടല്‍ സന്ദര്‍ശിച്ച് തങ്ങളുടെ രജിസ്റ്റര്‍ നമ്പരും ജനനത്തീയതിയും നല്‍കി ലോഗിന്‍ ചെയ്ത് അപേക്ഷ സമര്‍പ്പിക്കാം.

ഇപ്പോള്‍ ലഭിച്ച മാര്‍ക്കില്‍ അതൃപ്തിയോ സംശയമോ ഉള്ള വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ക്ക് പുനര്‍മൂല്യനിര്‍ണ്ണയം, സൂക്ഷ്മപരിശോധന, ഫോട്ടോകോപ്പി എന്നിവയ്ക്കായി ഇപ്പോള്‍ ഓണ്‍ലൈനായി അപേക്ഷിക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.

പുനര്‍മൂല്യനിര്‍ണ്ണയം: ഒരു പേപ്പറിന് 400 രൂപ. സൂക്ഷ്മപരിശോധന: ഒരു പേപ്പറിന് 50 രൂപ. ഉത്തരക്കടലാസിന്റെ പകര്‍പ്പ്: ഒരു പേപ്പറിന് 200 രൂപ. ഓണ്‍ലൈനായി അപേക്ഷ സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച ശേഷം ലഭിക്കുന്ന പ്രിന്റൗട്ട് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട സ്‌കൂള്‍ പ്രധാനാധ്യാപകന് ഫീസ് സഹിതം കൈമാറേണ്ടതാണ്.

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The application process for the revaluation, scrutiny, and photocopy of Kerala SSLC exam answer sheets has officially commenced following the release of the results. Students who are dissatisfied with their current marks can apply online through the official Pareeksha Bhavan portal until May 22 by logging in with their register number and date of birth. The prescribed fee is 400 INR per paper for revaluation, 50 INR for scrutiny, and 200 INR for obtaining a photocopy of the answer script. After submitting the online application, students must submit the printed copy along with the required fee to their respective school headmasters.