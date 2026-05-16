തിരുവനന്തപുരം| പുതിയ യു ഡി എഫ് മന്ത്രിസഭയിലെ മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് മന്ത്രിമാരുടെ കാര്യത്തില്‍ തീരുമാനമായി. അഞ്ച് മന്ത്രിമാരെയാണുള്ളത്. പാറക്കല്‍ അബ്ദുള്ള, പി കെ കുഞ്ഞാലിക്കുട്ടി, കെഎം ഷാജി, എന്‍ ഷംസുദ്ദീന്‍, വി ഇ ഗഫൂര്‍ എന്നിവരാണ് ലീഗ് പ്രതിനിധികളായി മന്ത്രിമാരാകുക. പി കെ ബഷീറിന് മന്ത്രിസ്ഥാനം ഇല്ല.

ഗഫൂറിന് പകരം എ കെ എം അഷ്‌റഫിനെ പരിഗണിക്കാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. അഞ്ചാം മന്ത്രി പദവി സംബന്ധിച്ച കാര്യത്തില്‍ കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്റെ ഭാഗത്തുനിന്ന് ഒരു സ്ഥിരീകരണം ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല. എന്നാല്‍പ്പോലും മുസ്ലിം ലീഗ് അഞ്ച് പദവികളിലേക്കാണ് മന്ത്രിമാരെ നിശ്ചയിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. അതേസമയം, ചര്‍ച്ച വീണ്ടും നടക്കുമെന്ന് പിഎംഎ സലാം അറിയിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

The Muslim League has finalized its five ministerial candidates for the newly forming UDF cabinet in Kerala. The list features prominent leaders including PK Kunhalikutty, KM Shaji, Parakkal Abdulla, N Shamsudheen, and VE Gafoor, while PK Basheer has been excluded. There remains a possibility that AKM Ashraf might replace VE Gafoor in the final lineup. While official confirmation from the Congress party regarding the fifth ministerial post is still pending, IUML leader PMA Salam indicated that further discussions will take place.