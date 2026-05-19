തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കെഎസ്ആര്‍ടിസി ബസുകളില്‍ ജൂണ്‍ 15 മുതല്‍ സ്ത്രീകള്‍ക്ക് സൗജന്യ യാത്ര അനുവദിക്കുമെന്ന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി ഡി സതീശന്റെ പ്രഖ്യാപനത്തിന് പിന്നാലെ പ്രതിഷേധവുമായി സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് ഉടമകള്‍. പദ്ധതി നടപ്പിലാക്കുകയാണെങ്കില്‍ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് മേഖല തകരുമെന്നും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ കൂടിയാലോചന നടത്തിയില്ലെന്നും സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് ഉടമകള്‍ പറഞ്ഞു.

തങ്ങളേയും സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ കേള്‍ക്കണം. നികുതി, പെര്‍മിറ്റ് ഫീസുകളില്‍ ഇളവ് എന്നിവ തേടി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയെ നേരിട്ട് കാണുമെന്നും ബസ് ഉടമകള്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായും ഗതാഗത മന്ത്രിയുമായും ചര്‍ച്ച നടത്തും. സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് മേഖലയ്ക്ക് കൂടി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പദ്ധതികള്‍ ആവിഷ്‌കരിക്കണമെന്നും സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് ഉടമകള്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

Content Highlights:

Private bus owners in Kerala have raised strong protests against Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s announcement of free KSRTC travel for women starting June 15. The operators stated that the implementation of this scheme would completely destroy the private bus sector, which is already facing financial strain. They criticized the government for not conducting prior consultations with stakeholders before making the decision. The bus owners plan to meet the Chief Minister and Transport Minister directly to demand tax concessions and permit fee exemptions.