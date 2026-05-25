കോഴിക്കോട്| കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലയുടെ പുതിയ കളക്ടറായി എം എസ് മാധവിക്കുട്ടി ചുമതലയേറ്റു.

ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ കളക്ടറേറ്റിലെത്തിയാണ് എം എസ് മാധവിക്കുട്ടി ഔദ്യോഗികമായി ചുമതലയേറ്റത്.

നിലവിലെ കളക്ടര്‍ സ്നേഹില്‍ കുമാര്‍ സിങിനെ കോളജ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ഡയറക്ടറായി മാറ്റിയ ഒഴിവിലാണ് മാധവിക്കുട്ടിയുടെ നിയമനം.

സമൂഹത്തിലെ ദുര്‍ബലരും പാര്‍ശ്വവത്കരിക്കപ്പെട്ടവരുമായ വിഭാഗങ്ങളുടെ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതിനായിരിക്കും പ്രഥമ പരിഗണനയെന്ന് ജില്ലാ കളക്ടറായി സ്ഥാനമേറ്റെടുത്ത ശേഷം എം എസ് മാധവിക്കുട്ടി പറഞ്ഞു.

പാലക്കാട് ജില്ലാ കളക്ടറായി സേവനമനുഷ്ഠിച്ചു വരികയായിരുന്നു ഇവര്‍. സിവില്‍ സര്‍വീസ് രംഗത്തെ മികച്ച പ്രവര്‍ത്തന പരിചയവുമായമുള്ള വ്യക്തിയാണ് മാധവിക്കുട്ടി. പുതിയ കളക്ടറെ ചുമതലയൊഴിഞ്ഞ സ്നേഹില്‍ കുമാര്‍ സിങ് ഉപഹാരം നല്‍കി സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

MS Madhavikutty has officially assumed charge as the new District Collector of Kozhikode at the collectorate this morning. She takes over the position following the transfer of the former collector, Snehil Kumar Singh, who has been appointed as the Director of Collegiate Education. Upon taking charge, Madhavikutty stated that top priority would be given to resolving the issues faced by the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society. The outgoing collector, Snehil Kumar Singh, welcomed the new official and presented a token of appreciation.