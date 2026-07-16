രണ്ടാം ലോകമഹായുദ്ധത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും ദുരന്തപൂർണമായ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ ജീവൻ നിലനിർത്താൻ ഒരു വ്യക്തി നടത്തിയ പോരാട്ടത്തിന്റെ യഥാർഥ അനുഭവമാണ് പോളിഷ് ജൂത പിയാനിസ്റ്റായ Wladyslaw Szpilmanന്റെ In the Attic. യുദ്ധത്തിന്റെ ക്രൂരതക്കിടയിലും മനുഷ്യനിലെ കരുണയും പ്രത്യാശയും എങ്ങനെ നിലനിൽക്കുന്നു എന്ന സന്ദേശം നൽകുന്ന ഹൃദയസ്പർശിയായ ഈ പാഠം പത്താം ക്ലാസ്സ് ഇംഗ്ലീഷിൽ പഠിക്കാനുണ്ട്.

Summary

In the Attic is an extract from the memoir of Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish Jewish pianist who struggled to survive during the Second World War. While hiding in the attic of a ruined building in Warsaw, Szpilman is discovered by a German officer. Expecting to be killed, he refuses to move from his hiding place. However, the officer does not intend to harm him. Instead, he asks Szpilman about his profession. When Szpilman says that he is a pianist, the officer notices a piano nearby and asks him to play.

Although he has not touched a piano for more than two years and his hands are stiff and dirty, Szpilman plays Chopin’s Nocturne in C sharp minor with great emotion. Deeply moved by the performance, the officer decides to help him instead of arresting him. He advises Szpilman to hide in a loft in the attic and promises to bring him food.

A few days later, the officer returns secretly with bread and jam and encourages Szpilman to stay hopeful because the war will soon come to an end. On his final visit, he brings more food and a warm blanket before leaving Warsaw. He tells Szpilman not to lose hope and believes that their survival is part of God’s will. Szpilman longs to thank him, but the officer leaves quietly. The story highlights the horrors of war and shows that kindness, compassion, and humanity can survive even in the darkest times.

Holocaust (ഹോളോകോസ്റ്റ്)

ഹോളോകോസ്റ്റ് എന്നത് 1941 മുതൽ 1945 വരെ നാസി ജർമനിയുടെ ഏകാധിപതിയായ അഡോൾഫ് ഹിറ്റ്്‌ലറുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്ന മനുഷ്യ ചരിത്രത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും ക്രൂരമായ കൂട്ടക്കൊലകളിലൊന്നാണ്. ഏകദേശം 60 ലക്ഷം ജൂതന്മാർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ രാഷ്ട്രീയ എതിരാളികളും മറ്റ് നിരവധി വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലെ ആളുകളും നാസികളാൽ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. ഇവരിൽ പലരെയും തടങ്കൽ ക്യാമ്പുകളിലേക്ക് (Concentration Camps) കൊണ്ടുപോയി പട്ടിണി, പീഡനം, ഗ്യാസ് ചേംബർ എന്നിവയിലൂടെ വധിച്ചു.

Ghetto (ഗെട്ടോ)

ഗെട്ടോ എന്നത് ഹോളോകോസ്റ്റ് കാലത്ത് ജൂതന്മാരെ നിർബന്ധിതമായി പാർപ്പിച്ചിരുന്ന അടച്ചിട്ട പ്രദേശമായിരുന്നു. ഭക്ഷണം, മരുന്ന്, സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യം എന്നിവ പരിമിതപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഈ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് പിന്നീട് പലരെയും നാസികൾ മരണ ക്യാമ്പുകളിലേക്ക് അയച്ചു.

Point- wise Notes

Author

Wladyslaw Szpilman

Genre

Memoir/ Autobiographical account

Setting

Warsaw, Poland, during World War II

Main Characters

Wladyslaw Szpilman- A Polish Jewish pianist.

German Officer- A kind and compassionate officer who helps Szpilman.

Key Points

Szpilman hides in the attic of a ruined building to escape the Nazis.

A German officer discovers him.

Thinking that he will be killed, Szpilman refuses to leave his hiding place.

The officer asks him about his profession.

Szpilman says that he is a pianist.

The officer asks him to play the piano.

Though he has not played for more than two years, Szpilman performs Chopin’s Nocturne in C sharp minor.

The officer is deeply moved by the music.

Instead of arresting him, the officer decides to help him.

He advises Szpilman to hide in a loft in the attic.

The officer secretly brings him bread, jam, and other food.

On his last visit, he also gives Szpilman a warm blanket.

He tells Szpilman not to lose hope because the war will soon end.

The officer leaves Warsaw, and Szpilman never gets a chance to thank him properly.

Themes

Humanity and compassion

Hope in difficult times

Survival

Kindness beyond hatred

The horrors of war

Message

Humanity can survive even in the darkest times.

Kindness has the power to save lives.

Hope and courage help people overcome hardships.

Content Highlights:

In the Attic is a touching extract from the memoir of Polish Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman detailing his survival during World War II. Hiding in a ruined building in Warsaw, he is discovered by a compassionate German officer who decides to help him after hearing him play the piano.