ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി | യമുന നദിയില്‍ നുരഞ്ഞുപൊങ്ങിയ വിഷപ്പത കളയാന്‍ വെള്ളം ചീറ്റല്‍, ബാരിക്കേഡ് വെക്കല്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവ പരീക്ഷിച്ച ഡല്‍ഹി സര്‍ക്കാറിനെതിരെ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പരിഹാസ വര്‍ഷം. ‘സയന്റിസ്റ്റ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍’ എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി.

നദിയുടെ ഉപരിതലത്തില്‍ പൊങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്ന വിഷപ്പത കാരണം ഉത്തരേന്ത്യയിലെ ഹിന്ദു വിശ്വാസ പ്രകാരമുള്ള സ്‌നാന ചടങ്ങായ ഛാത്ത് പലയിടത്തും മുടങ്ങിയിരുന്നു. ഈ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് നദിയിലേക്ക് വെള്ളം ചീറ്റുക, പത തടയാന്‍ ബാരിക്കേഡ് വെക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ പരീക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ ഡല്‍ഹി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നടത്തിയത്.

അബദ്ധ പരീക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാളിനെയാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ വറുക്കുന്നത്. പ്രധാനമായും ട്വിറ്ററിലാണ് ആക്രമണം.

Found class IXth science exam answer sheet of IITian Arvind Kejriwal. #ScientistKejriwal pic.twitter.com/tjQmZYE8kb — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) November 10, 2021

#ScientistKejriwal removing toxic foam from Yamuna be like 😹 pic.twitter.com/bF9tfBy8D6 — Lala (@FabulasGuy) November 10, 2021

#ScientistKejriwal heads off to you man🤦‍♀️ @ArvindKejriwal what do you think, by sprinkling water in the holy river yamuna will be cleaned? pic.twitter.com/7nigQO881y — Shubhika (@ShubhikaJaiswal) November 10, 2021

Finally Lavnasur is jumping into foams to clean Yamuna River #ScientistKejriwal pic.twitter.com/rNKIN2590N — Woke Liberal (@Peaces_full) November 10, 2021

The great #ScientistKejriwal and his knowledge that spraying water on toxic foam which is not little to clean with water 🤔 https://t.co/GEE1U4y3t3 — Shrujal (@shrujal_morye) November 10, 2021