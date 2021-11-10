Connect with us

National

യമുന നദിയിലെ വിഷപ്പത കളയാന്‍ ബാരിക്കേഡും വെള്ളം ചീറ്റലും; 'സയന്റിസ്റ്റ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍' ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗ്

അബദ്ധ പരീക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാളിനെയാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ വറുക്കുന്നത്.

Published

Nov 10, 2021 6:11 pm |

Last Updated

Nov 10, 2021 6:17 pm

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി | യമുന നദിയില്‍ നുരഞ്ഞുപൊങ്ങിയ വിഷപ്പത കളയാന്‍ വെള്ളം ചീറ്റല്‍, ബാരിക്കേഡ് വെക്കല്‍ തുടങ്ങിയവ പരീക്ഷിച്ച ഡല്‍ഹി സര്‍ക്കാറിനെതിരെ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ പരിഹാസ വര്‍ഷം. ‘സയന്റിസ്റ്റ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍’ എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി.

നദിയുടെ ഉപരിതലത്തില്‍ പൊങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്ന വിഷപ്പത കാരണം ഉത്തരേന്ത്യയിലെ ഹിന്ദു വിശ്വാസ പ്രകാരമുള്ള സ്‌നാന ചടങ്ങായ ഛാത്ത് പലയിടത്തും മുടങ്ങിയിരുന്നു. ഈ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് നദിയിലേക്ക് വെള്ളം ചീറ്റുക, പത തടയാന്‍ ബാരിക്കേഡ് വെക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ പരീക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ ഡല്‍ഹി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നടത്തിയത്.

അബദ്ധ പരീക്ഷണങ്ങള്‍ നടത്തിയ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി അരവിന്ദ് കെജ്രിവാളിനെയാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങള്‍ വറുക്കുന്നത്. പ്രധാനമായും ട്വിറ്ററിലാണ് ആക്രമണം.

Related Topics:
---- facebook comment plugin here -----

Latest

Kerala

മുല്ലപ്പെരിയാര്‍ മരുംമുറി ഉത്തരവ് റദ്ദാക്കി

National

ദേശീയ ഗുസ്തി താരം ദിഷ ദഹിയയും സഹോദരനും വെടിയേറ്റ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു; മാതാവ് ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയില്‍

Kerala

ചെരക്കാന്‍ ഇരിക്കുകയല്ലെന്ന പരാമര്‍ശം; ഡിസിസി പ്രസിഡന്റ് സി പി മാത്യുവിന് ബാര്‍ബര്‍മാരുടെ വിലക്ക്

National

യമുന നദിയിലെ വിഷപ്പത കളയാന്‍ ബാരിക്കേഡും വെള്ളം ചീറ്റലും; 'സയന്റിസ്റ്റ് കെജ്രിവാള്‍' ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗ്

Covid Kerala

കേരളത്തിൽ ഇന്ന് 7,540 പേര്‍ക്ക് കൊവിഡ്; 48 മരണം

Kerala

കെ സുരേന്ദ്രന് കോടതിയില്‍ തിരിച്ചടി; ശബ്ദ പരിശോധന കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ലാബില്‍ നടത്തണമെന്ന ആവശ്യം തള്ളി

Kerala

മുന്‍ മിസ് കേരളയുടേയും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളുടേയും മരണം; നമ്പര്‍ 18 ഹോട്ടലില്‍ വീണ്ടും പോലീസ് പരിശോധന