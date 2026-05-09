കാട്ടാക്കടയില്‍ ക്രൂര പീഡനം; മാനസിക വെല്ലുവിളി നേരിടുന്ന സ്ത്രീയ്ക്ക് നേരെ അതിക്രമം

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കാട്ടാക്കട കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടി സി ബസ് സ്റ്റാന്‍ഡിനുള്ളില്‍ മാനസിക വെല്ലുവിളി നേരിടുന്ന സ്ത്രീയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ചു. ക്രിമിനല്‍ കേസ് പ്രതി പന്നിയോട് സ്വദേശി ബ്രൂസ്‌ലി ഷിബുവാണ് സ്ത്രീയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ചത്.

കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടി സി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ സിസിടിവി പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് സംഭവം പുറത്തറിഞ്ഞത്. കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടി സി സ്റ്റാന്‍ഡ് പ്രധാന ഓഫീസിന് പിന്‍വശത്തുള്ള ബെഞ്ചില്‍ സ്ത്രീ കിടന്നുറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു ഈ സമയത്താണ് പ്രതി എത്തുന്നതും പീഡനം നടത്തുന്നതും.

അധികൃതരുടെ പരാതിയില്‍ കാട്ടാക്കട പോലീസ് കേസെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. പ്രതിയെ കണ്ടെത്താനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങളും തുടരുകയാണ് പോലീസ്.

Content Highlights:

A mentally challenged woman was sexually assaulted inside the Kattakkada KSRTC bus stand by a history-sheeter identified as Brucelee Shibu. The incident came to light after KSRTC officials reviewed CCTV footage showing the suspect approaching the victim while she was resting on a bench behind the main office. The Kattakkada police have registered a case following a formal complaint and are currently conducting a search to apprehend the accused.