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വയനാട് ടൗൺഷിപ്പിലെ വീട്ടിൽ ആദ്യ കുടുംബം ഇന്ന് താമസം തുടങ്ങും

അടുത്ത ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി ബാക്കിയുള്ള കുടുംബങ്ങളും താമസം തുടങ്ങും.

Published

May 17, 2026 8:40 am |

Last Updated

May 17, 2026 8:40 am

വയനാട്| വയനാട് മുണ്ടക്കൈ- ദുരന്തബാധിതര്‍ക്കായി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നിര്‍മിക്കുന്ന ടൗണ്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ ആദ്യ കുടുംബം ഇന്ന് താമസം തുടങ്ങും. വിജയനും കുടുംബവുമാണ് ടൗണ്‍ഷിപ്പില്‍ ആദ്യ താമസക്കാര്‍. അടുത്ത ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി ബാക്കിയുള്ള കുടുംബങ്ങളും താമസം തുടങ്ങും.

ഒന്നാം സോണിലെ, ഡി-ക്ലസ്റ്ററിലുള്ള എഴുപത്തിയെട്ടാം നമ്പര്‍ വീട്ടിലാണ് വിജയനും കുടുംബവും ആദ്യ താമസക്കാരായി എത്തുന്നത്. രാവിലെ പത്തരയ്ക്കാണ് പാലുകാച്ചല്‍ ചടങ്ങുകള്‍. ആദ്യഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ആകെ 178 കുടുംബങ്ങള്‍ക്കാണ് വീടുകള്‍ കൈമാറുന്നത്. ഇതില്‍ 159 വീടുകളും സാങ്കേതികമായി കൊടുത്തു കഴിഞ്ഞു.

Content Highlights:
The first family affected by the Wayanad Mundakkai landslide disaster will move into the new government-built township today. Vijayan and his family are the first residents to occupy house number 78 in the D-cluster of Zone One, with the traditional housewarming ceremony scheduled for 10:30 AM. In the initial phase, a total of 178 families are being handed over new homes, out of which 159 houses have already been technically allotted. The remaining families are expected to move into the township in the coming days.

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