ആർ ഡി ശില്പ ശാല ബുധനാഴ്ച്ച മഞ്ചേരി യൂത്ത് സ്ക്വയറിൽ

മഞ്ചേരി| എസ് വൈ എസ് മലപ്പുറം ഈസ്റ്റ് ജില്ലാ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ കീഴിൽ ‘ആർ ഡി ശില്പശാല’ ബുധനാഴ്ച്ച മഞ്ചേരി യൂത്ത് സ്ക്വയർ – ലൈഫ് ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടക്കും. വൈകുന്നേരം 07:00 മണിക്ക് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന പരിപാടി SYS സംസ്ഥാന ആർ ഡി ചീഫ്, ആർ പി ഹുസൈൻ ഇരിക്കൂർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകും.

ജില്ലാ പ്രസിഡന്റ്‌ സയ്യിദ് ശിഹാബുദ്ധീൻ അഹ്സനി അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിക്കും. സയ്യിദ് മുർത്തള ശിഹാബ് അസ്സഖാഫി, പി കെ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ ശാഫി, കെ. സൈനുദ്ധീൻ സഖാഫി, സി കെ എം ഫാറൂഖ് വിവിധ സെഷനുകൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകും. ജില്ലാ എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗങ്ങളും സോൺ RD അംഗങ്ങളും പ്രതിനിധികളാവും.

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The SYS Malappuram East District RD Workshop will be held tomorrow at Manjeri Youth Square Life Auditorium. State RD Chief RP Hussain Irikkur will lead the program starting at 7:00 PM. District President Sayyid Shihabudheen Ahsani will preside over the event featuring various leadership sessions.