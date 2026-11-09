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ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഒളിമ്പിക് അസോസിയേഷന്‍ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ പി ടി ഉഷക്ക് തോല്‍വി

നിലവിലെ പ്രസിഡന്റാണ് പി ടി ഉഷ.

Published

Nov 09, 2026 7:29 pm |

Last Updated

Nov 09, 2026 7:29 pm

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഒളിമ്പിക് അസോസിയേഷന്‍ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ പി ടി ഉഷക്ക് തോല്‍വി. നിലവിലെ പ്രസിഡന്റാണ് പി ടി ഉഷ. ന്യൂ ഭാരത് പാനലിലെ നാല് പേര്‍ വിജയിച്ചു. അഞ്ജു ബോബി ജോര്‍ജ്, സൈന നെഹ്‌വാള്‍ ഡോള ബാനര്‍ജി എന്നിവരടങ്ങിയ പാനലാണ് വിജയിച്ചത്.

സ്‌പോര്‍ട്‌സ് പേഴ്‌സണ്‍ ഔട്ട്സ്റ്റാന്‍ഡിങ് വിഭാഗത്തിലേക്കുള്ള തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പാണ് ഇന്ന് പൂര്‍ത്തിയായത്. ഈ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ വിജയിക്കുന്നവര്‍ക്ക് മാത്രമേ അധ്യക്ഷ പദവിയിലേക്കുള്ള ജനറല്‍ ബോഡി തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ മത്സരിക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുകയുള്ളൂ.

Content Highlights:Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha lost the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit category election. Four members from the New Bharat panel, including Anju Bobby George, Saina Nehwal, and Dola Banerjee, emerged victorious. Winning this stage is mandatory to contest for the top executive posts.

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