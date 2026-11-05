ട്രംപിന്റെ വീറ്റോ മറികടന്ന് ഇറാൻ യുദ്ധം അവസാനിപ്പിക്കാൻ ഡെമോക്രാറ്റുകൾക്കാവും; ഇങ്ങനെ...
Content Highlights: US Democrats plan to use legislative mechanisms to override a potential presidential veto and end military involvement in Iran. The strategy relies on passing a binding War Powers Resolution with bipartisan support across both houses of Congress to curb executive authority over a..
Content Highlights: US Democrats plan to use legislative mechanisms to override a potential presidential veto and end military involvement in Iran. The strategy relies on passing a binding War Powers Resolution with bipartisan support across both houses of Congress to curb executive authority over armed conflicts.
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