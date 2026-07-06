ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി | ഓണത്തിന് കേരളത്തിലേക്ക് നൂറ് ട്രെയിനുകള്‍ അധികമായി സര്‍വീസ് നടത്തുമെന്ന് റെയില്‍വേ മന്ത്രി അശ്വിനി വൈഷ്ണവ്. ഓണക്കാലത്തെ വലിയ തിരക്ക് പരിഗണിച്ചാണ് തീരുമാനം

ഒഡീഷയില്‍ നിന്ന് വീഡിയോ കോണ്‍ഫറന്‍സ് വഴി മറ്റ് പ്രഖ്യാപനങ്ങള്‍ അറിയിക്കുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് സ്‌പെഷ്യല്‍ ടെയിനുകളുടെ പ്രഖ്യാപനം

പ്രത്യേക ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ സര്‍വീസ് സമയക്രമം, റൂട്ടുകള്‍, സ്റ്റോപ്പുകള്‍ എന്നിവയുടെ വിശദാംശങ്ങള്‍ ഉടന്‍ പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുമെന്നും മന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു. ഓണക്കാലത്ത് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് വരുന്ന മലയാളികള്‍ക്ക് ഏറെ ആശ്വാസമാകും സ്‌പെഷല്‍ ട്രെയിനുകളുടെ പ്രഖ്യാപനം.

#OnamSpecialTrains #IndianRailways #AshwiniVaishnaw #KeralaTravel #Onam2026 #RailwayUpdate #KeralaNews

Content Highlights: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Indian Railways will operate 100 additional special trains to Kerala to manage the festive rush during Onam. The declaration was made via video conferencing from Odisha while introducing other rail projects. Detailed schedules, specific routes, and station stoppages for these services will be released shortly.