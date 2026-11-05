Modal Auxiliaries- Usages

പല ക്ലാസ്സുകളിലായി പഠിക്കാനുള്ള Modal Auxiliaries ന്റെ വിവിധ ഉപയോഗങ്ങൾ ഇന്നത്തെ അക്ഷരത്തിൽ പഠിക്കാം. Modal auxiliaries are helping verbs that express ability, permission, possibility, necessity, obligation, advice, willingness, intention, etc. Their meanings change according to the context.

CAN

Ability – I can swim. (എനിക്ക് നീന്താനറിയാം.)

Permission – You can go now. (നിനക്ക് ഇപ്പോൾ പോകാം.)

Request – Can you help me? (നിനക്ക് എന്നെ സഹായിക്കാമോ?)

Possibility – Accidents can happen. (അപകടങ്ങൾ സംഭവിക്കാം.)

COULD

Past ability – I could run fast. (എനിക്ക് വേഗത്തിൽ ഓടാൻ കഴിയുമായിരുന്നു.)

Polite request – Could you help me? (ദയവായി എന്നെ സഹായിക്കാമോ?)

Possibility – It could rain. (മഴ പെയ്‌തേക്കാം.)

Suggestion – We could try again. (നമുക്ക് വീണ്ടും ശ്രമിക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.)

Conditional ability – I could do it if I had time. (സമയമുണ്ടായിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ എനിക്കത് ചെയ്യാമായിരുന്നു.)

Offer – I can help you. (ഞാൻ നിന്നെ സഹായിക്കാം.)

MAY

Permission – May I come in? (എനിക്ക് അകത്തേക്ക് വരാമോ?)

Possibility – It may rain today. (ഇന്ന് മഴ പെയ്‌തേക്കാം.)

Wish / Blessing – May God bless you! (ദൈവം നിന്നെ അനുഗ്രഹിക്കട്ടെ!)

Prohibition – You may not enter. (നിനക്ക് പ്രവേശിക്കാൻ അനുവാദമില്ല.)

Purpose – Work hard so that you may succeed. (നിനക്ക് വിജയിക്കാൻ വേണ്ടി കഠിനാധ്വാനം ചെയ്യുക.)

BE ABLE TO

Present ability – She is able to sing. (അവൾക്ക് പാടാൻ കഴിയും.)

Past ability – He was able to swim. (അവന് നീന്താൻ കഴിഞ്ഞു.)

Future ability – I will be able to help you. (എനിക്ക് നിന്നെ സഹായിക്കാൻ കഴിയും.)

MIGHT

Possibility – He might come tomorrow. (അവൻ നാളെ വന്നേക്കാം.)

Polite suggestion – You might consult a doctor. (നിനക്ക് ഒരു ഡോക്ടറെ സമീപിക്കാവുന്നതാണ്.)

Conditional possibility – We might win if we tried. (ശ്രമിച്ചാൽ നമുക്ക് വിജയിക്കാനായേക്കും.)

Past possibility – She might have forgotten. (അവൾ മറന്നുപോയിരിക്കാം.)

Mild criticism – You might have informed me. (നിനക്ക് എന്നെ അറിയിക്കാമായിരുന്നില്ലേ?)

Offer – I can help you. (ഞാൻ നിന്നെ സഹായിക്കാം.)

SHALL

Future action – I shall return tomorrow. (ഞാൻ നാളെ മടങ്ങിവരും/വരാം .)

Suggestion- Shall we start? (നമുക്ക് തുടങ്ങാമോ?)

Offer- Shall I help you? (ഞാൻ നിന്നെ സഹായിക്കട്ടേ?)

Seeking advice – What shall I do? (ഞാൻ എന്താണ് ചെയ്യേണ്ടത്?)

Promise – You shall have your money back. (നിന്റെ പണം നിനക്ക് തിരികെ ലഭിക്കും.)

SHOULD

Advice – You should study well. (നീ നന്നായി പഠിക്കണം.)

Duty – We should respect our elders. (നാം മുതിർന്വരെ ബഹുമാനിക്കണം.)

Expectation – The train should arrive soon. (ട്രെയിൻ ഉടൻ എത്തുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു.)

Probability – He should be at home now. (അവൻ ഇപ്പോൾ വീട്ടിലുണ്ടായിരിക്കണം.)

Past criticism – You should have studied harder. (നീ കൂടുതൽ നന്നായി പഠിക്കേണ്ടതായിരുന്നു.)

DARE

Courage – Dare you question me? (എന്നെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യാൻ നിനക്ക് ധൈര്യമുണ്ടോ?)

Challenge – How dare you speak like that? (അങ്ങനെ സംസാരിക്കാൻ നിനക്കെങ്ങനെ ധൈര്യം വന്നു?)

Lack of courage – He dare not speak. (സംസാരിക്കാൻ അവന് ധൈര്യമില്ല.)

Some important differences

Mustn’t – ചെയ്യാൻ പാടില്ല

Don’t have to – ചെയ്യേണ്ടതില്ല

Needn’t – ആവശ്യമില്ല

Should – ചെയ്യണം / ചെയ്യുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്

Must – നിർബന്ധമായും ചെയ്യണം

May – ചെയ്യാം / ചെയ്‌തേക്കാം

May – ചെയ്യാം / ചെയ്‌തേക്കാം Might – ചെയ്‌തേക്കാം (സാധ്യത)

Could – കഴിയുമായിരുന്നു / ചെയ്യാമോ

Would – ചെയ്യുമായിരുന്നു /ചെയ്യാമോ

Should have – ചെയ്യേണ്ടതായിരുന്നു

Could have – ചെയ്യാമായിരുന്നു

Must have – ചെയ്തിരിക്കണം

Might have – ചെയ്തിരിക്കാം

Needn’t have – ചെയ്യേണ്ട ആവശ്യമില്ലായിരുന്നു (എന്നാൽ ചെയ്തു)

WILL

Future action- I will come tomorrow. (ഞാൻ നാളെ വരും.)

Promise – I will help you. (ഞാൻ നിന്നെ സഹായിക്കുമെന്ന് ഉറപ്പുനൽകുന്നു.)

Willingness – I will do it. (ഞാനത് ചെയ്യാം.)

Request – Will you open the door? (നീ വാതിൽ തുറക്കാമോ?)

Prediction – It will rain tomorrow. (നാളെ മഴ പെയ്യും.)

Refusal – He won’t listen to me. (അവൻ എന്നെ കേൾക്കാൻ തയ്യാറല്ല.)

WOULD

Polite request – Would you help me? (ദയവായി എന്നെ സഹായിക്കാമോ?)

Polite invitation – Would you like some tea? (നിങ്ങൾക്ക് കുറച്ച് ചായ വേണോ?)

Past habit – We would play together. (ഞങ്ങൾ ഒരുമിച്ച് കളിക്കാറുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.)

Conditional situation – I would help you if I could. (എനിക്ക് കഴിയുമായിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ ഞാൻ നിന്നെ സഹായിക്കുമായിരുന്നു.)

Preference – I would rather stay home. (വീട്ടിൽത്തന്നെ കഴിയാനാണ് എനിക്കിഷ്ടം.)

Future in the past – He said he would come. (താൻ വരുമെന്ന് അവൻ പറഞ്ഞു.)

SHOULD

Advice – You should study well. (നീ നന്നായി പഠിക്കണം.)

Duty – We should respect our elders. (നാം മുതിർന്നവരെ ബഹുമാനിക്കണം.)

Expectation – The train should arrive soon. (ട്രെയിൻ ഉടൻ എത്തുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നു.)

Probability – He should be at home now. (അവൻ ഇപ്പോൾ വീട്ടിലുണ്ടായിരിക്കണം.)

Past criticism – You should have studied harder. (നീ കൂടുതൽ നന്നായി പഠിക്കേണ്ടതായിരുന്നു.)

HAD BETTER

Advice – You had better consult a doctor. (നീ ഒരു ഡോക്ടറെ കാണുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്.)

Warning – You had better be careful. (നീ സൂക്ഷിക്കുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്.)

Negative advice – You had better not waste time. (നീ സമയം പാഴാക്കാതിരിക്കുന്നതാണ് നല്ലത്.)

Modal Auxiliaries and Semi-modals

ട്രഡീഷനൽ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഗ്രാമറിൽ 13 Modal Auxiliaries-നെ പ്രധാനമായും ഒന്പത് Central Modals ആയും ( Can, Could, May, Might, Shall, Should, Will, Would, Must) നാല് marginal modals ആയും (Need, Dare, Ought to, used to ) തരം തിരിച്ചിരിക്കു.

MUST

Strong obligation – You must obey the rules. (നീ നിയമങ്ങൾ നിർബന്ധമായും അനുസരിക്കണം.)

Necessity – We must leave now. (നാം ഇപ്പോൾ നിർബന്ധമായും പോകണം.)

Strong deduction – He must be tired. (അവൻ ക്ഷീണിതനായിരിക്കണം.)

Prohibition – You mustn’t smoke here. (ഇവിടെ പുകവലിക്കാൻ പാടില്ല.)

Strong recommendation – You must read this book. (നീ ഈ പുസ്തകം തീർച്ചയായും വായിക്കണം.)

OUGHT TO

Moral duty – We ought to help the poor. (നാം പാവപ്പെട്ടവരെ സഹായിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്.)

Advice – You ought to respect your parents. (നീ മാതാപിതാക്കളെ ബഹുമാനിക്കേണ്ടതാണ്.)

Expectation – The train ought to arrive soon. (ട്രെയിൻ ഉടൻ എത്തേണ്ടതാണ്.)

Past regret – You ought to have helped him. (നീ അവനെ സഹായിക്കേണ്ടതായിരുന്നു.)

ഈ പുസ്തകം തീർച്ചയായും വായിക്കണം.

NEED

Necessity – You need to work hard. (നീ കഠിനാധ്വാനം ചെയ്യേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.)

No necessity – You needn’t worry. (നീ വിഷമിക്കേണ്ടതില്ല.)

Asking necessity – Need I explain it? (ഞാൻ അത് വിശദീകരിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ടോ?)

Unnecessary past action – You needn’t have bought it. (നീ അത് വാങ്ങേണ്ട ആവശ്യമില്ലായിരുന്നു; എങ്കിലും വാങ്ങി.)

USED TO

Past habit – I used to play football. (ഞാൻ ഫുട്‌ബോൾ കളിക്കാറുണ്ടായിരുന്നു.)

Past state – She used to live here. (അവൾ ഇവിടെ താമസിച്ചിരുന്നു.)

Past situation – There used to be a school here. (ഇവിടെ മുമ്പ് ഒരു സ്‌കൂൾ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു.)

HAVE TO

Obligation – I have to work hard. (എനിക്ക് കഠിനാധ്വാനം ചെയ്യേണ്ടതുണ്ട്.)

External necessity – Students have to wear uniforms. (വിദ്യാർഥികൾ യൂനിഫോം ധരിക്കണം.)

Past obligation – I had to leave early. (എനിക്ക് നേരത്തേ പോകേണ്ടിവന്നു.)

Lack of necessity – You don’t have to come. (നീ വരണമെന്നില്ല.)

മോഡേൺ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് ഗ്രാമറിൽ

Have to, Had better, Be able to തുടങ്ങിയവയെ Semi-modals അഥവാ Quasi-modals എന്ന് വിളിക്കുന്നു.

Content Highlights: This comprehensive grammar guide explains the usage of modal auxiliaries and semi-modals such as can, could, may, might, shall, should, will, would, must, dare, need, and used to. It details their specific functions like ability, permission, possibility, obligation, and advice with clear Malayalam translations and examples.