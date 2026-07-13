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കിഫ്ബി പുനസ്സംഘടന; സമിതിക്ക് രൂപം നല്‍കി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍

റിട്ട. ഐ എ എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥ സുധാപിള്ള വിദഗ്ധ സമിതിയുടെ ചെയര്‍പേഴ്‌സണ്‍. മൂന്ന് മാസത്തിനകം റിപോര്‍ട്ട് സമര്‍പ്പിക്കണം.

Published

Jul 13, 2026 10:59 pm |

Last Updated

Jul 13, 2026 10:59 pm

തിരുവനന്തപുരം | കിഫ്ബി അഴിച്ചുപണിക്കായി സമിതിക്ക് രൂപം നല്‍കി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍. കിഫ്ബിയില്‍ സമഗ്ര പുനസ്സംഘടനക്ക് ഒരുങ്ങുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണിത്. റിട്ട. ഐ എ എസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥ സുധാപിള്ളയെ വിദഗ്ധ സമിതിയുടെ ചെയര്‍പേഴ്‌സണായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സമിതി മൂന്ന് മാസത്തിനകം റിപോര്‍ട്ട് സമര്‍പ്പിക്കണം. കിഫ്ബിയുടെ സാമ്പത്തിക സാങ്കേതിക ഘടനകളില്‍ പരിശോധന നടക്കും.

സംസ്ഥാന വികസനത്തിന് കുറ്റമറ്റ സംവിധാനമായി കിഫ്ബിയെ മാറ്റണമെന്നാണ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ നിര്‍ദേശം.

Content Highlights: The Kerala government has constituted a five-member expert committee to comprehensive restructure the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Retired IAS officer Sudha Pillai has been appointed as the chairperson of the panel tasked with evaluating its technical and financial framework. The committee is directed to submit its detailed assessment report within three months.

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