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കാസര്‍കോട് സ്കൂൾ വാഹനത്തിൽ അഞ്ചുവയസുകാരിക്ക് പീഡനം

സംഭവത്തില്‍ രക്ഷിതാക്കള്‍ പോലീസില്‍ പരാതി നല്‍കി.

Published

Nov 11, 2026 2:54 pm |

Last Updated

Nov 11, 2026 2:54 pm

കാസര്‍കോട്| കാസര്‍കോട് ചീമേനിയില്‍ അഞ്ചു വയസുകാരിയെ സ്‌കൂള്‍ വാഹനത്തില്‍ വെച്ച് പീഡിപ്പിച്ചതായി പരാതി. നവംബര്‍ ആറിനാണ് കേസിനാസ്പദമായ സംഭവം. സംഭവത്തില്‍ രക്ഷിതാക്കള്‍ പോലീസില്‍ പരാതി നല്‍കി.

ചെറിയ കുട്ടിയായതിനാല്‍ മജിസ്‌ട്രേറ്റിന് മുമ്പാകെ മൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ശേഷമായിരിക്കും തുടര്‍നടപടികളിലേക്ക് പോലീസ് കടക്കുക. പ്രതിയെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതല്‍ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ ലഭ്യമായിട്ടില്ല. പോലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ഊര്‍ജിതമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights: A five year old girl was allegedly assaulted inside a school vehicle at Cheemeni in Kasaragod on November 6. Following a complaint filed by the parents, police initiated an investigation into the incident. Statements will be recorded before the magistrate before further legal action is taken.

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