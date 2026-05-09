തെലങ്കാന|ബെംഗളുരുവിലെ നാഗര്‍ഭാവിയിലെ ഹോട്ടലിലുണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തത്തില്‍ ജീവനക്കാരന് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. രാജ്കുമാര്‍ (47) ആണ് അപകടത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചത്. മറ്റ് നാലു ജീവനക്കാര്‍ക്ക് ഗുരുതരമായി പരുക്കേറ്റു. പുലര്‍ച്ചെയാണ് തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായത്.

പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ ഗവണ്‍മെന്റ് മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. നാഗര്‍ഭാവി ദുര്‍ഗാ ശ്രീ ഗ്രാന്‍ഡ് എന്ന ഹോട്ടലിലാണ് തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. ഹോട്ടലിലെ ഒന്നാം നിലയില്‍ ഉറങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന ജീവനക്കാരാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍പ്പെട്ടത്. ഷോര്‍ട്ട് സര്‍ക്യൂട്ടാണ് അപകടകാരണമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം.

Content Highlights: A tragic fire broke out at the Durga Shree Grand Hotel in Nagarabhavi, Bengaluru, leading to the death of a 47-year-old staff member named Rajkumar. Four other employees sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a government medical college hospital. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit on the first floor where the staff were sleeping caused the blaze.