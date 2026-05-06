കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് കുതിച്ചുയര്‍ന്ന് സ്വര്‍ണ വില. ഗ്രാമിന് 195 രൂപ വര്‍ധിച്ച് 13,870 രൂപയായി. പവന് 1,560 രൂപ ഉയര്‍ന്ന് 1,10,960 രൂപയുമായി. ഇന്നലെ പവന്‍ 350 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,09,400 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില.

ഈ മാസം ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന നിരക്ക് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത് മേയ് ഒന്നിനാണ്. ഒരു പവന് 1,11,720 രൂപയായിരുന്നു അന്നത്തെ സ്വര്‍ണവില.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ജനുവരി 29ന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ 1,31,160 രൂപയാണ് സ്വര്‍ണ വിലയിലെ റെക്കോര്‍ഡ്. ഡിസംബര്‍ 23നാണ് പവന്‍ വില ആദ്യമായി ഒരു ലക്ഷം കടന്നത്.ഒരു വര്‍ഷം കൊണ്ട് ഒരു പവന് 42,400 രൂപയുടെ വര്‍ധനയാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala have surged significantly with an increase of ₹1,560 per sovereign, bringing the current rate to ₹1,10,960. The price per gram also rose by ₹195 to reach ₹13,870 following a slight dip the previous day. This trend highlights a massive increase of over ₹42,000 per sovereign within a single year, reflecting volatile global market conditions.