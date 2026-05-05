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വീ​ണ്ടും ആ​ന​യി​ട​ഞ്ഞു: ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട കൂടല്‍മാണിക്യം ക്ഷേത്ര ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെയാണ് സംഭവം

മച്ചാട് ഗോപാലന്‍ എന്ന ആനയാണ് ഇടഞ്ഞത്.

Published

May 05, 2026 4:19 pm |

Last Updated

May 05, 2026 4:19 pm

തൃശൂര്‍| ഇരിങ്ങാലക്കുട കൂടല്‍മാണിക്യം ക്ഷേത്രത്തില്‍ ഉത്സവത്തിന് എത്തിച്ച ആന ഇടഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചയാണ് സംഭവം. മച്ചാട് ഗോപാലന്‍ എന്ന ആനയാണ് ഇടഞ്ഞത്.

വിളക്ക് എഴുന്നള്ളിപ്പിന് ശേഷം ദേവസ്വത്തിന്റെ തന്നെ സ്ഥലമായ മഹാത്മ ലൈബ്രറിയ്ക്ക് സമീപമുള്ള പറമ്പില്‍ തളച്ചിരുന്ന ആനയാണ് ഇടഞ്ഞത്.

പറമ്പിലെ തെങ്ങില്‍ തളച്ചിരുന്ന ആന തെങ്ങ് മറിച്ചിട്ടു. എലഫന്റ് സ്‌ക്വാഡ് അംഗങ്ങളും പാപ്പാന്‍മാരും ചേര്‍ന്നാണ് ആനയെ തളച്ചത്.

Content Highlights:
An elephant named Machad Gopalan ran amok during the annual festival at the Koodalmanikyam Temple in Irinjalakuda. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning while the elephant was tethered in a plot near the Mahatma Library. The elephant uprooted a coconut tree before being safely restrained by the elephant squad and mahouts.

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