തിരുവനന്തപുരം| വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് രാത്രി ചാര്‍ജ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ ഇലക്ട്രിക് കാര്‍ പൂര്‍ണമായി കത്തി നശിച്ചു. നെടുമങ്ങാട് ചെറിയകൊണ്ണി കട്ടറക്കുഴി കാനാവില്‍ ഫെബിന്റെ കാറാണ് കത്തിയത്. രാത്രി ഫെബിന്‍ കാര്‍ ചാര്‍ജ് ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഇട്ട ശേഷം ഉറങ്ങാന്‍ കിടന്നു. പുലര്‍ച്ചെ രണ്ടരയോടെ സ്‌ഫോടന ശബ്ദം കേട്ട് വീട്ടുകാര്‍ ഉണര്‍ന്നപ്പൊഴാണ് കാര്‍ കത്തുന്നത് കണ്ടത്.

തുടര്‍ന്ന് നെടുമങ്ങാട് ഫയര്‍ഫോഴ്‌സ് എത്തി തീ കെടുത്തി ബാറ്ററി അഴിച്ച് മാറ്റി. സമീപത്ത് ഉണ്ടായിരുന്ന ഇലക്ട്രിക് സ്‌കൂട്ടറിനും കേടുപാട് സംഭവിച്ചു. കാര്‍ കമ്പനി, ഇന്‍ഷുറന്‍സ് അധികൃതര്‍ വീട്ടിലെത്തി പരിശോധന നടത്തി.

Content Highlights:

An electric car owned by Febin, a resident of Nedumangad, was completely gutted by fire while charging overnight. The family woke up to an explosion sound around 2:30 AM and found the vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire force arrived to extinguish the blaze and removed the battery to prevent further risks. An electric scooter parked nearby also sustained damage in the incident.