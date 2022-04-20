സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി ബൃന്ദ കാരാട്ടിൻ്റെ ബുൾഡോസർ തടയൽ

സുപ്രീം കോടതി വിലക്കിയിട്ടും ജഹാംഗീർപുരിയിൽ കൈയേറ്റമെന്ന പേരിൽ നടത്തിയ ഇടിച്ചുനിരത്തൽ തടഞ്ഞ സി പി എം പോളിറ്റ് ബ്യൂറോ അംഗം ബൃന്ദ കാരാട്ട് സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി. തത്സ്ഥിതി തുടരണമെന്ന സുപ്രീം കോടതി ഉത്തരവ് പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടും ഉത്തരവിൻ്റെ കോപ്പി ലഭിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്ന ന്യായീകരണവുമായി ഇടിച്ചുനിരത്തൽ തുടർന്നപ്പോഴാണ് കോപ്പിയുമായി ബൃന്ദയും ഹന്നാൻ മൊല്ലയുമടങ്ങുന്ന സി പി എം നേതാക്കൾ ജഹാംഗീർപുരിയിലെത്തിയത്. തുടർന്ന് ഇവർ പോലീസുകാരോട് വാദപ്രതിവാദം നടത്തുകയും ഇടിച്ചുനിരത്തുന്ന ബുൾഡോസറിന് മുന്നിൽ നിലയുറപ്പിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. ഇതിന് ശേഷമാണ് ഇടിച്ചുനിരത്തൽ നിർത്തി മുനിസിപ്പൽ കോർപറേഷൻ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ മടങ്ങിയത്.

നോട്ടീസ് പോലുമില്ലാതെ ഒരു സമുദായത്തിൻ്റെ മാത്രം കടകളും തട്ടുകടകളും ഉന്തുവണ്ടികളും വീടുകളുമെല്ലാം ഇടിച്ചുനിരത്തിയപ്പോൾ അതിനെതിരെ ശബ്ദമുയർത്തിയ ഏക പ്രതിപക്ഷ പാർട്ടിയാണ് സി പി എമ്മെന്ന് പലരും ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി. തെരുവ് രാഷ്ട്രീയക്കാരെന്ന് സ്വയം വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ആരെയും ഇന്ന് ജഹാംഗീര്‍പുരിയില്‍ കണ്ടില്ലെന്നും ബൃന്ദയെയും ഹന്നാന്‍ മൊല്ലയെയും മാത്രമാണ് കണ്ടെതന്നും അഹോന സെന്‍ഗുപ്ത എന്ന ഉപയോക്താവ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ ഏതാനും വോട്ടുകള്‍ മാത്രം ലഭിക്കുന്ന സി പി എം ആണ് ഒരു അനീതിയുണ്ടായപ്പോള്‍ രംഗത്തിറങ്ങിയതെന്ന് മറ്റൊരാള്‍ കുറിച്ചു. ഏതാനും പ്രതികരണങ്ങള്‍ കാണാം:

Even if Brinda Karat managed to save 4-5 houses or shops today by standing in front of that bulldozer, that’s 4-5 families saved from complete ruin. How many of us did that today… — Sarayu Pani (@sarayupani) April 20, 2022

What a cute opposition India has, all giving out statements from their ghar/ offices.

Only Brinda Karat is unaffected by the Delhi heat. — Alisha Rahaman Sarkar (@zohrabai) April 20, 2022

Comrade Brinda Karat and other comrades infront of the buldozer to stop demolition. Red Salute Comrades ✊ pic.twitter.com/TEqJyxawYZ — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) April 20, 2022

To the incompetent fools saying “why didn’t you think while voting?”- Here is a party that has little electoral prospects in Delhi. Yet it didn’t stop Brinda Karat and Hannan Mollah from standing in the way of bulldozers. Niyat aur himmat chahiye, seatein nahi https://t.co/9PeF2WTHWD — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) April 20, 2022