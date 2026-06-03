പശ്ചിമേഷ്യൻ സംഘർഷം: നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയിൽ നിന്നും ബഹറൈനിലേക്കുള്ള വിമാനം റദ്ദാക്കി

കൊച്ചി| ബഹ്‌റൈനില്‍ ഇറാന്‍ ആക്രമണത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് നെടുമ്പാശ്ശേരിയില്‍ നിന്നും ബഹറൈനിലേക്കുള്ള വിമാനം റദ്ദാക്കി. 122 യാത്രക്കാരുമായി പുറപ്പെടാനൊരുങ്ങിയ എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ എക്‌സ്പ്രസ് വിമാനമാണ് റദ്ദാക്കിയത്. യാത്രക്കാരെ വിമാനത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് പുറത്തിറക്കി തൊട്ടടുത്തുള്ള ഹോട്ടലുകളിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.

ഹോര്‍മുസ് കടലിടുക്കിലെ ഇറാന്റെ ക്വിഷം ദ്വീപിന് നേരെ അമേരിക്കന്‍ സൈന്യം ആക്രമണം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. പിന്നാലെ ഇറാന്‍ കുവൈത്തിലെയും ബഹ്റൈനിലെയും യുഎസ് സൈനിക താവളങ്ങള്‍ ആക്രമിച്ചിരുന്നു. ബാലിസ്റ്റിക് മിസൈലുകളും ഡ്രോണുകളും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ആക്രമണം നടത്തിയെന്നാണ് വിവരം. ഇതേത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഗള്‍ഫ് മേഖലയിലാകെ അതീവ ജാഗ്രതാ നിര്‍ദേശം പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

An Air India Express flight from Kochi to Bahrain was cancelled following escalating geopolitical tensions and Iranian attacks on US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. A total of 122 passengers who were prepared to board the aircraft were safely offloaded and shifted to nearby hotels. The conflict intensified after the US military targeted Iran’s Qishm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting retaliatory ballistic missile and drone strikes from Iran. A high alert has been issued across the entire Gulf region as airspace safety concerns grow.