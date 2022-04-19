Connect with us

hate never succeed

'വെറുപ്പ് ഒരിക്കലും ജയിക്കില്ല'; ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി ഹാഷ്ടാഗ്

രാജ്യത്ത് ഈയടുത്തുണ്ടായ വിദ്വേഷ, വര്‍ഗീയ സംഭവങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് സാഹോദര്യവും മൈത്രിയും മുന്നോട്ടുവെക്കുന്ന ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായത്.

Published

Apr 19, 2022 4:50 pm |

Last Updated

Apr 19, 2022 4:52 pm

വെറുപ്പ് ഒരിക്കലും ജയിക്കില്ല എന്നര്‍ഥം വരുന്ന #HateWillNeverSucceed എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. 1.27 ലക്ഷം ട്വീറ്റുകളാണ് ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗില്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ഇന്നുണ്ടായത്. രാജ്യത്ത് ഈയടുത്തുണ്ടായ വിദ്വേഷ, വര്‍ഗീയ സംഭവങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് സാഹോദര്യവും മൈത്രിയും മുന്നോട്ടുവെക്കുന്ന ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായത്. മോശംകാര്യങ്ങള്‍ നമ്മെ ആകര്‍ഷിക്കുന്നതിനാല്‍ നല്ല കാര്യങ്ങളൊന്നും നമുക്ക് കാണാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നും എന്നാല്‍ ആത്യന്തികമായി നാം ഒന്നാണെന്നും ഒരു ട്വിറ്റര്‍ ഉപയോക്താവ് കുറിച്ചു. ഏതാനും പ്രതികരണങ്ങള്‍ കാണാം:

Related Topics:
---- facebook comment plugin here -----

Latest

fact check

FACTCHECK: കേരളത്തില്‍ മുസ്ലിംകള്‍ ക്ഷേത്രം പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് പള്ളിയാക്കിയെന്ന് പ്രചാരണം

Kerala

സുബൈര്‍ വധക്കേസ്; പ്രതികളുമായി ആയുധങ്ങള്‍ കണ്ടെടുത്ത് പോലീസ്

Kerala

പി ശശി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ പൊളിറ്റിക്കല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി

hate never succeed

'വെറുപ്പ് ഒരിക്കലും ജയിക്കില്ല'; ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി ഹാഷ്ടാഗ്

Kerala

'മഞ്ജു വാര്യര്‍ മദ്യപിക്കും, മറ്റൊരാളുമായി ബന്ധമുണ്ട്' ; ദിലീപിന്റെ അഭിഭാഷകനും സഹോദരനും തമ്മിലുള്ള ഫോണ്‍ സംഭാഷണം പുറത്ത്

Sirajlive News in Shorts

വാർത്തകൾ ചുരുക്കത്തിൽ | SIRAJLIVE NEWS IN SHORTS | 19-04-2022 | @4.00PM

Kerala

ദിലീപിന്റെ ഹരജി തള്ളിയതില്‍ അതിയായ സന്തോഷം; ഇത് ടീസര്‍ മാത്രം: ബാലചന്ദ്രകുമാര്‍