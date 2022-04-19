വെറുപ്പ് ഒരിക്കലും ജയിക്കില്ല എന്നര്‍ഥം വരുന്ന #HateWillNeverSucceed എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. 1.27 ലക്ഷം ട്വീറ്റുകളാണ് ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗില്‍ ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ഇന്നുണ്ടായത്. രാജ്യത്ത് ഈയടുത്തുണ്ടായ വിദ്വേഷ, വര്‍ഗീയ സംഭവങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് സാഹോദര്യവും മൈത്രിയും മുന്നോട്ടുവെക്കുന്ന ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായത്. മോശംകാര്യങ്ങള്‍ നമ്മെ ആകര്‍ഷിക്കുന്നതിനാല്‍ നല്ല കാര്യങ്ങളൊന്നും നമുക്ക് കാണാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നും എന്നാല്‍ ആത്യന്തികമായി നാം ഒന്നാണെന്നും ഒരു ട്വിറ്റര്‍ ഉപയോക്താവ് കുറിച്ചു. ഏതാനും പ്രതികരണങ്ങള്‍ കാണാം:

We cant see the positives because negative attracts us but in the end we are one .. HATE WILL NEVER SUCCEED pic.twitter.com/Oyv9q7drsO — Panther Knight (@PantherKnightx) April 19, 2022

Hate will never succeed Spreading hate has other intentions, it is a distraction from the real issues our country faces. INFLATION!!! UNEMPLOYMENT!!!

POVERTY!!! — Space (@SpaceM01819) April 19, 2022

I still don’t get why the hell, people fight on Hanuman Jayanti of all the days! All he did in his life was to make bring together people from the worst situations. Hoping that my country will be free from this crap! #”Hate Will Never Succeed” — Sri chander (@Srichander4) April 19, 2022

A Muslim businessman Zahirul Islam donated Rs 11 lakh to help finish a Durga temple in Murshidabad’s Bamuha, Suti whose construction had been stalled for three years for lack of funds

Hate Will Never Succeed pic.twitter.com/fClPOPGBeA — Aaru Syed 🐦🐥 (@AaruSyedJK) April 19, 2022

Some thugs are supporting communal hatred in the name of religion and caste

Hate will never succeed only peace will be destroyed — Monica (@lovekajalpurple) April 19, 2022

Hate Will Never Succeed We should remember what is the True Islam Are we giving proper education to our children about our reign ? #EidHoJayegi

Is Yunus Imam / Sonu guilty ?

दिल्ली पुलिस#ZeeshanKhan pic.twitter.com/sDs2Jdi0ci — #Sherni (@RubinaAkhtar0) April 19, 2022

Hate Will Never Succeed pic.twitter.com/pOlBkMcOa1 — IndiraNotGandhi (@indiranotgandh1) April 19, 2022