വയനാട് മേപ്പാടിയില്‍ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണം; സ്ത്രീ മരിച്ചു

കല്‍പ്പറ്റ| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് വീണ്ടും കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണം. വയനാട് മേപ്പാടിയില്‍ കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ സ്ത്രീ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടു. പുത്തുമല സ്വദേശി ജെസ്സിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭര്‍ത്താവുമായി സ്‌കൂട്ടറില്‍ പോകുമ്പോള്‍ മേപ്പാടി കള്ളാടിയില്‍ വച്ചാണ് കാട്ടാന ആക്രമണമുണ്ടായത്.

ജെസ്സിയുടെ ഭര്‍ത്താവ് ഷാജിക്കും പരുക്കേറ്റു. സംഭവത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വനംവകുപ്പ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും പോലീസും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തുടര്‍നടപടികള്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

A woman was tragically killed following a wild elephant attack at Meppadi in Wayanad. The deceased has been identified as Jessy, a native of Puthumala. The incident occurred at Kalladi while she was traveling on a scooter with her husband, Shaji, who also sustained injuries. Forest department officials and local police rushed to the spot to initiate further procedures.