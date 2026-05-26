തൃശൂര്‍| തൃശൂര്‍ മണ്ണുത്തിയില്‍ ബീക്കണ്‍ ലൈറ്റ് ഇട്ട ആംബുലന്‍സില്‍ എംഡിഎംഎ കടത്ത്. 280 ഗ്രാം എംഡിഎംഎയാണ് ആംബുലന്‍സില്‍ കടത്തിയത്. സംഭവത്തില്‍ രണ്ടുപേരെ പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തു. വെട്ടിക്കല്‍ സ്വദേശി ഫെയ്ത്, അഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി സന്ദീപ് എന്നിവരെയാണ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്.

കുന്നംകുളം തൃശൂര്‍ സബ് ഡിവിഷനിലാണ് സംഭവം. തൃശൂര്‍ കുന്നംകുളം ഡിവിഷന്‍ പോലീസ് സംഘമാണ് ആംബുലന്‍സിലെ എംഡിഎംഐ കടത്ത് പിടികൂടിയത്.

Content Highlights:

The Thrissur Kunnamkulam division police have seized 280 grams of MDMA being smuggled in an ambulance equipped with beacon lights in Mannuthy. Two individuals, identified as Faith from Vettikkal and Sandeep from Ancherry, were taken into custody during the operation. The police intercepted the vehicle and uncovered the illicit transport of synthetic drugs using a medical emergency vehicle. Investigation is ongoing to uncover the wider network behind this drug trafficking attempt.