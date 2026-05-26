അഞ്ചലില്‍ പോലീസുകാരന്റെ ബുള്ളറ്റ് കത്തിച്ച കേസ്; യുവതികള്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

കൊല്ലം| കൊല്ലം അഞ്ചലില്‍ പോലീസുകാരന്റെ ബുള്ളറ്റ് കത്തിച്ച കേസില്‍ യുവതികള്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍. വീടിന് മുന്നില്‍ വെച്ചിരുന്ന ബുള്ളറ്റ് കത്തിച്ചത് രണ്ട് യുവതികളാണെന്ന് പോലീസ് കണ്ടെത്തി. സംഭവത്തില്‍ ശൂരനാട് സ്വദേശി ആരതി, ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശി ഗായത്രി എന്നിവരെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. പോലീസുകാരന്‍ വിവേകും ആരതിയും തമ്മിലുള്ള വ്യക്തിപരമായ പ്രശ്‌നമാണ് ബുള്ളറ്റ് കത്തിക്കാന്‍ കാരണമെന്ന് പോലീസ് പറയുന്നു.

അതേസമയം, പോലീസ് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലായ ആരതിയെ വിഷം ഉള്ളില്‍ ചെന്ന നിലയില്‍ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. ആരതി ചികിത്സയില്‍ തുടരുകയാണ്. ബൈക്ക് കത്തിച്ചതിന് പിന്നില്‍ രാഷ്ട്രീയ വൈരാഗ്യമാണെന്ന് തെറ്റിദ്ധരിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങളും നടന്നിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

The police have arrested two young women for setting a policeman’s Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle on fire in Anchal, Kollam. The arrested individuals have been identified as Arathy, a native of Shooranad, and Gayathri, a native of Idukki. According to the police, the arson was motivated by a personal dispute between Arathy and the policeman named Vivek. Meanwhile, Arathy was admitted to the Medical College Hospital after consuming poison while in police custody and is currently undergoing treatment.