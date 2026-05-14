Kerala
വി ഡി സതീശനെ പാർലമെന്ററി പാർട്ടി നേതാവായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു; ഗവർണറെ കണ്ട് പിന്തുണക്കത്ത് കൈമാറി
യോഗത്തില് രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല പങ്കെടുത്തില്ല.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം| വി ഡി സതീശനെ പാർലമെന്ററി പാർട്ടി നേതാവായി തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. ഇന്ന് വൈകുന്നേരം ഏഴുമണിക്ക് ചേർന്ന പാർലമെന്ററി പാർട്ടി യോഗത്തിലാണ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. യോഗത്തില് രമേശ് ചെന്നിത്തല പങ്കെടുത്തില്ല. എന്നാൽ വിഡി സതീശന് പിന്തുണ നൽകുന്നതായി കാണിച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം കത്ത് നൽകിയിരുന്നു.
യോഗത്തിന് ശേഷം വി ഡി സതീശൻ ഗവർണറെ കണ്ട് മന്ത്രിസഭ രൂവത്കരിക്കാനുള്ള അവകാശവാദം ഉന്നയിച്ചു. എംഎൽഎമാരുടെ പിന്തുണ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന കത്തും അദ്ദേഹം കൈമാറി. മുഴുവന് മന്ത്രിമാരും ഒന്നിച്ച് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യാനാണ് തീരുമാനം. എംഎല്എമാര് ഈ മാസം 21ന് നിയമസഭയില് ചേരുമ്പോള് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യും.
Content Highlights: VD Satheesan has been officially elected as the Parliamentary Party Leader during a meeting held today at 7 PM. Although Ramesh Chennithala did not attend the meeting, he submitted a letter expressing his full support for Satheesan. Following the election, Satheesan met with the Governor to stake his claim to form the government and submitted the support letter from the MLAs. The new cabinet is scheduled to be sworn in together this coming Monday, while the MLAs will take their oaths on the 21st.