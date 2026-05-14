തൃശൂര്‍| ചാവക്കാട് ശക്തമായ തിരയില്‍പ്പെട്ട് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. ചാവക്കാട് തൊട്ടാപ്പ് സ്വദേശി ഇജാസ് (14) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കൂട്ടുകാര്‍ ചേര്‍ന്ന് കടല്‍ത്തീരത്ത് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ശക്തമായ വേലിയേറ്റം ഉണ്ടാവുകയായിരുന്നു. മൂന്ന് കുട്ടികള്‍ കടല്‍ത്തിരയില്‍ അകപ്പെട്ടു. രണ്ടുപേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ഒരു മണിക്കൂര്‍ നീണ്ട തിരച്ചിലിനുശേഷമാണ് ഇജാസിന്റെ മൃതദേഹം കിട്ടിയത്.

Content Highlights:

A tragic accident occurred at Chavakkad beach where a 14-year-old student named Ijaz lost his life after being caught in strong sea waves. While playing with friends at Thottappu beach, three children were swept away by a sudden high tide, though two were successfully rescued. Following an intensive one-hour search by local residents and authorities, Ijaz’s body was recovered.