കാര്‍ഷിക നിയമങ്ങള്‍ (farm laws) എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. മോദി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന മൂന്ന് കര്‍ഷക ഭേദഗതി നിയമങ്ങള്‍ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കര്‍ഷക സംഘടനകളും പിന്തുണച്ചിരുന്നുവെന്ന സുപ്രീം കോടതി നിയമിച്ച സമിതി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണിത്. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലുള്ള കര്‍ഷകര്‍ മാസങ്ങളോളം ഡല്‍ഹി അതിര്‍ത്തികളില്‍ തമ്പടിച്ച് സമരം ചെയ്തതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പാര്‍ലിമെന്റില്‍ ഈ നിയമങ്ങള്‍ പിന്‍വലിച്ചിരുന്നു.

ഇതിനിടയിലാണ് കര്‍ഷക നിയമങ്ങളെ 86 ശതമാനം സംഘടനകളും പിന്തുണച്ചിരുന്നുവെന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് വരുന്നത്. ഈ വാര്‍ത്തയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കര്‍ഷക സമരത്തിനെതിരെ സംഘ്പരിവാര്‍ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങള്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തിയപ്പോള്‍ കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാറിന്റെ മുതലക്കണ്ണീരാണെന്ന് മറ്റുചിലരും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. ചില കര്‍ഷക സംഘടന നേതാക്കള്‍ ഒത്തുകളിച്ചുവെന്ന ആരോപണവും ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്. ചുരുക്കത്തില്‍ കര്‍ഷക നിയമങ്ങള്‍ സംബന്ധിച്ച ചര്‍ച്ച ട്വിറ്ററിനെ ചൂടുപിടിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

SC appointed 3 member committee to examine the 3 #FarmLaws had filed its report exact 1 yr back to SC. Since then neither SC not Modi govt made tge report public. Now finally it is out in open. And the findings are damning! Most farmers supportd farm laws!https://t.co/MG6cPFnqLE — Avijit Saxena (@avijitsaxena87) March 21, 2022

Not even a single bit surprised! They were mostly agents and their bidders. They should be gel accountable and punished!! #FarmersProtest #FarmLaws #FakeFarmers https://t.co/c1lS4TKaKW — TheBhakt 🇮🇳 (@TheBhakt7) March 21, 2022

Had tears she’d for the 759 Annadhadas who sacrificed their life for repealing #Farmlaws, we can believe the tears are being shed now for Kashmir pandits. It’s only vote getting tactics. pic.twitter.com/gvUhCtxYkT — Cheralathan (@cheralathan1) March 20, 2022

Had u done thorough research, u would not be blabbering about 2 Indias but be proudly talking of our democratic Bharat which has not yet imposed any emergency to curb protests against #NRC #CAA #FarmLaws #UCC etc. etc. which is why people like u feel free to ridicule it globally! https://t.co/0sXbcvDtkd — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) February 22, 2022

#India‘s democracy is most in danger when even 87% support is not enough…. “Of the 73 farmer organisations representing more than 3.83 crore farmers that engaged with us, 61 (representing 3.3 crore farmers), fully supported the #FarmLaws.” https://t.co/8413iAB9Jf — The Tall Indian (@LiberalAadmi) March 21, 2022