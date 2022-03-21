Connect with us

farm law

കാര്‍ഷിക നിയമങ്ങള്‍ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കര്‍ഷക സംഘടനകളും അനുകൂലിച്ചുവെന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗ്

കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാറിന്റെ മുതലക്കണ്ണീരാണെന്ന് മറ്റുചിലരും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

Published

Mar 21, 2022 7:46 pm |

Last Updated

Mar 21, 2022 7:49 pm

കാര്‍ഷിക നിയമങ്ങള്‍ (farm laws) എന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗായി. മോദി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ കൊണ്ടുവന്ന മൂന്ന് കര്‍ഷക ഭേദഗതി നിയമങ്ങള്‍ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കര്‍ഷക സംഘടനകളും പിന്തുണച്ചിരുന്നുവെന്ന സുപ്രീം കോടതി നിയമിച്ച സമിതി റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ടിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണിത്. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലുള്ള കര്‍ഷകര്‍ മാസങ്ങളോളം ഡല്‍ഹി അതിര്‍ത്തികളില്‍ തമ്പടിച്ച് സമരം ചെയ്തതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ പാര്‍ലിമെന്റില്‍ ഈ നിയമങ്ങള്‍ പിന്‍വലിച്ചിരുന്നു.

ഇതിനിടയിലാണ് കര്‍ഷക നിയമങ്ങളെ 86 ശതമാനം സംഘടനകളും പിന്തുണച്ചിരുന്നുവെന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് വരുന്നത്. ഈ വാര്‍ത്തയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ കര്‍ഷക സമരത്തിനെതിരെ സംഘ്പരിവാര്‍ കേന്ദ്രങ്ങള്‍ രംഗത്തെത്തിയപ്പോള്‍ കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാറിന്റെ മുതലക്കണ്ണീരാണെന്ന് മറ്റുചിലരും ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു. ചില കര്‍ഷക സംഘടന നേതാക്കള്‍ ഒത്തുകളിച്ചുവെന്ന ആരോപണവും ഉയരുന്നുണ്ട്. ചുരുക്കത്തില്‍ കര്‍ഷക നിയമങ്ങള്‍ സംബന്ധിച്ച ചര്‍ച്ച ട്വിറ്ററിനെ ചൂടുപിടിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Related Topics:
---- facebook comment plugin here -----

Latest

Business

അബൂദബി അല്‍ ഷംഖയില്‍ ലുലു ഹൈപ്പര്‍ മാര്‍ക്കറ്റ് പ്രവര്‍ത്തനമാരംഭിച്ചു

Kuwait

ഡോറ വാതക ഫീല്‍ഡ് വികസനം; കരാര്‍ ഒപ്പുവച്ച് സഊദി അറേബ്യയും കുവൈത്തും

Saudi Arabia

ഫോണ്‍ ബേങ്കിംഗ് തട്ടിപ്പ്; മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി സഊദി ഡാറ്റ ആന്‍ഡ് ആര്‍ട്ടിഫിഷ്യല്‍ ഇന്റലിജന്‍സ് അതോറിറ്റി

KERALA BLASTERS

ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സ് ഗോവയില്‍ നിന്ന് മടങ്ങുന്നത് തലയുയര്‍ത്തിപ്പിടിച്ച്

Ongoing News

യു എ ഇ ടീച്ചര്‍ ലൈസന്‍സ്; അധ്യാപകര്‍ ആശങ്കയില്‍

Kerala

എ ടി എം കുത്തിത്തുറന്ന് പണം അപഹരിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമം; പ്രതി പിടിയില്‍

farm law

കാര്‍ഷിക നിയമങ്ങള്‍ ഭൂരിപക്ഷം കര്‍ഷക സംഘടനകളും അനുകൂലിച്ചുവെന്ന റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ ട്രെന്‍ഡിംഗ്