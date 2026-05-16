Saudi Arabia
സഊദിയിൽ ദുൽഹിജ്ജ മാസപ്പിറവി നിരീക്ഷിക്കാൻ സുപ്രീം കോടതി ആഹ്വാനം
ദുൽഖഅദ് 29ന് ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം മാസപ്പിറവി നിരീക്ഷിക്കാനാണ് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Content Highlights: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has officially urged all Muslims across the Kingdom to look for the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon on the evening of Sunday, May 17, 2026. Individuals who sight the moon either with the naked eye or through binoculars are requested to report their testimonies to the nearest court. If the crescent is visible on Sunday evening, the holy month of Dhul Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18, setting the Day of Arafah on May 26 and Eid al-Adha on May 27. Advanced scientific observatories equipped with modern telescopes, including those in Sudair and Tumair, have completed extensive preparations to monitor the sky under the supervision of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.