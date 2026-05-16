കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വന്‍ ഇടിവ്. ഗ്രാമിന് 100 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,350 രൂപയായി. പവന്റെ വിലയില്‍ 800 രൂപയുടെ കുറവുണ്ടായി. ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ ഇന്നത്തെ വില 1,14,800 രൂപയായി. 18 കാരറ്റ് സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വിലയില്‍ ഗ്രാമിന് 85 രൂപയുടെ കുറവുണ്ടായി. 18കാരറ്റ് സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില പവന് 94,320 രൂപയാണ്.

രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിലും സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ ഇടിവാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 2.93 ശതമാനം നഷ്ടത്തോടെ ഔണ്‍സിന് 4,504 ഡോളറിലാണ് രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വ്യാപാരം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്. രാജ്യാന്താര വിപണിയില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണവില വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഈ ആഴ്ചയിലെ ഏറ്റവും കുറഞ്ഞ നിരക്കിലേക്ക് എത്തിയിരുന്നു.

അതേസമയം, ക്രൂഡോയില്‍ വില 110 ഡോളറിലേക്ക് അടുക്കുകയാണ്. ബ്രെന്റ് ക്രൂഡിന്റെ വില 109 ഡോളറിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നത്. ബ്രെന്റ് ക്രൂഡോയിലിന് 3.54 ശതമാനം നേട്ടമാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala witnessed a sharp decline today with the price of one sovereign falling by 800 rupees to reach 1,14,800 rupees. The price per gram for 22-carat gold dropped by 100 rupees, while 18-carat gold also recorded a notable decrease. This local slump reflects the ongoing downward trend in the international bullion market, where spot gold trading fell by nearly three percent. Meanwhile, global Brent crude oil prices continue to surge, approaching 110 dollars per barrel amid international market fluctuations.