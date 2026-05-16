കനത്ത മഴയില്‍ ഓടയിലെ മലിനജലത്തില്‍ വീണ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

ആലപ്പുഴ| ആലപ്പുഴയില്‍ കനത്ത മഴയെത്തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഓടയിലെ മലിനജലത്തില്‍ വീണ് യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. ആലപ്പുഴ ചാത്തനാട് സ്വദേശി ബോബച്ചന്‍ തങ്കച്ചന്‍ ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്നലെ രാത്രി പെയ്ത കനത്ത മഴയ്ക്കിടെ നടന്നുപോകുമ്പോള്‍ കാല്‍ വഴുതി ഓടയിലേക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക വിവരം.

രാത്രിയായതിനാലും കനത്ത മഴയായതിനാലും അപകടം ആരുടെയും ശ്രദ്ധയില്‍പ്പെട്ടിരുന്നില്ല. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെയാണ് ഓടയില്‍ മൃതദേഹം കിടക്കുന്ന നിലയില്‍ നാട്ടുകാര്‍ കണ്ടത്. ഓടയ്ക്ക് കൈവരിയോ സ്ലാബോ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല. തുടര്‍ന്ന് പോലീസും അഗ്‌നിരക്ഷാസേനയും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി മൃതദേഹം ഓടയില്‍ നിന്നും പുറത്തെടുത്തു.

ഇന്‍ക്വസ്റ്റ് നടപടികള്‍ക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റ്മോര്‍ട്ടത്തിനായി ജനറല്‍ ആശുപത്രി മോര്‍ച്ചറിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. സംഭവത്തില്‍ പോലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

A tragic incident occurred in Alappuzha where a local resident, Bobachan Thankachan, lost his life after accidentally falling into an open drainage channel during heavy rainfall. The incident took place at Chathanad last night while he was walking, and due to the severe weather conditions, the mishap went unnoticed. Locals discovered the body this morning in the drainage system, which lacked safety slabs or handrails. The police and fire rescue services subsequently recovered the body and shifted it to the General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.