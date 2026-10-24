തിരുവനന്തപുരം| പാറശ്ശാല കെ എസ് ആര്‍ ടി സി ഡിപ്പോയിലെ അഞ്ച് ജീവനക്കാര്‍ക്ക് മിന്നലേറ്റു. മിനിസ്റ്റീരിയല്‍ സ്റ്റാഫുകളായ ശോഭ, രേഖ, സെലിന്‍ മേരി, ജയ, സ്റ്റേഷന്‍ മാസ്റ്റര്‍ സാബു എന്നിവര്‍ക്കാണ് മിന്നലേറ്റത്. പരുക്കേറ്റ നാല് വനിതാ ജീവനക്കാരെ പാറശ്ശാല സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

സാബുവിനെ തൊട്ടടുത്തുള്ള സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിലും പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. അപകടത്തില്‍ ഡിപ്പോ ഓഫീസിലെ സ്വിച്ച് ബോര്‍ഡ് പൂര്‍ണമായും കത്തിനശിച്ചു. പാറശ്ശാലയിലും സമീപപ്രദേശങ്ങളിലും കനത്ത മഴയും ഇടിമിന്നലും തുടരുകയാണ്.

Content Highlights:Five KSRTC staff members were injured after lightning struck the Parassala depot in Thiruvananthapuram district during heavy rainfall. Four women employees were admitted to Parassala Government Hospital, while another staffer was shifted to a private hospital. The lightning completely destroyed the depot office switchboard.