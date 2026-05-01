ഇടുക്കി| മംഗളാദേവി ക്ഷേത്ര ഉത്സവത്തിനിടെ ആറ് പേര്‍ക്ക് ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റു. അഞ്ച് തമിഴ്നാട് സ്വദേശികള്‍ക്കും ഇടുക്കി എ ആര്‍ ക്യാമ്പിലെ ഒരു പോലീസുകാരനുമാണ് പരുക്കേറ്റത്.

പരിക്കേറ്റവരെ ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ കുമിളി സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. ആരുടെയും പരുക്ക് ഗുരുതരമല്ല. ഉത്സവം കണ്ട് മടങ്ങവെ ഒമ്പതാം വളവ് എന്ന സ്ഥലത്തുവെച്ചാണ് മിന്നലേറ്റത്.

ഇവിടെ ഡ്യൂട്ടിയിലുണ്ടായ പോലീസുകാരന്‍ ഇടിമിന്നലേറ്റ് തെറിച്ചു പോവുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

Six individuals were injured by a lightning strike during the Mangaladevi Temple festival in Idukki. The victims include five devotees from Tamil Nadu and a police officer from the Idukki AR Camp who was on duty. The incident occurred at the Ninth Curve while they were returning from the festival, and all injured parties were promptly moved to the Kumily Government Hospital for treatment.