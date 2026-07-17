തിരുവനന്തപുരം| പ്ലസ് വണ്‍ പരീക്ഷാഫലം ഇന്ന് പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കും. രണ്ട് തവണ നീട്ടിവെച്ച ശേഷമാണ് ഇന്ന് ഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നത്. വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ വകുപ്പിന്റെ വിവിധ വെബ് സൈറ്റുകളിലൂടെ ഫലം അറിയാം.

പശ്ചിമേഷ്യന്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഗള്‍ഫില്‍ പരീക്ഷ കൃത്യസമയത്ത് നടത്താനായിരുന്നില്ല. പിന്നീട് ഈ മേഖലയില്‍ പ്രത്യേകമായി പരീക്ഷ നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. അതിന്റെ മൂല്യനിര്‍ണ്ണയം കൂടി പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷമാണ് ഫലപ്രഖ്യാപനം.

Content Highlights: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education has announced the Kerala Plus One exam results today after being postponed twice. Students can check their first-year scores on the official DHSE and KITE websites. The delay was caused by the delayed valuation of separate exams held in the Gulf region.