കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വര്‍ധന. നേരിയ വര്‍ധനവാണ് ഇന്ന് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ഗ്രാമിന് 30 രൂപയാണ് കൂടിയത്. 14,880 രൂപയായാണ് ഒരു ഗ്രാം സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില. പവന്‍ വിലയില്‍ 240 രൂപയുടെ വര്‍ധനവുണ്ടായി. 1,19,040 രൂപയായാണ് ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ വില.

രാജ്യാന്തര വിപണിയിലും സ്വര്‍ണവില ഉയര്‍ന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. സ്പോട്ട് ഗോള്‍ഡ് നിരക്ക് 0.4 ശതമാനം ഉയര്‍ന്ന് ഔണ്‍സിന് 4,706.70 ഡോളറായി. യുഎസ് ഗോള്‍ഡ് ഫ്യൂച്ചര്‍ നിരക്ക് 0.2 ശതമാനം ഉയര്‍ന്ന് ഔണ്‍സിന് 4,713.40 ഡോളറായി ഉയര്‍ന്നു.

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഓഹരി വിപണികള്‍ നേട്ടത്തിലാണ് വ്യാപാരം നടത്തുന്നത്. ബോംബെ സൂചിക സെന്‍സെക്സില്‍ 200 പോയിന്റിലേറെയും ദേശീയ സൂചിക നിഫ്റ്റി 100 പോയിന്റിനടുത്തും ഉയര്‍ന്നു.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala witnessed a slight increase today with the price per gram rising by 30 rupees to reach 14,880 rupees. The price for one sovereign of gold climbed by 240 rupees, bringing the total to 1,19,040 rupees. This local surge aligns with a rise in the international market where spot gold reached 4,706.70 dollars per ounce, while Indian stock indices Sensex and Nifty also traded in the green.