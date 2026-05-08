ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി|സ്വകാര്യത അവകാശം സംരക്ഷിക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ഡല്‍ഹി ഹൈക്കോടതിയില്‍ നല്‍കിയ ഹരജിയില്‍ ശശി തരൂര്‍ എം പിക്ക് ആശ്വാസം. ശശി തരൂരിന്റെ ഡീപ്പ്‌ഫേക്ക് വീഡിയോകള്‍ നീക്കാന്‍ കോടതി വിവിധ ഓണ്‍ലൈന്‍ പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമുകള്‍ക്ക് നിര്‍ദ്ദേശം നല്‍കി.

പാക്കിസ്താനെ എം പി പ്രകീര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള വ്യാജ വീഡിയോകളാണ് പ്രചരിക്കുന്നത്. ഇതടക്കമുള്ള തരൂരിന്റെ വ്യാജ വീഡിയോകളെല്ലാം നീക്കണമെന്നാണ് കോടതി ഉത്തരവിട്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്. ജസ്റ്റിസ് മിനി പുഷ്‌കര്‍ണ ആണ് ശശി തരൂരിന്റെ ഹരജി പരിഗണിച്ചത്.

നേരത്തെ സിനിമാ നടന്‍ മോഹന്‍ലാലും ബോളിവുഡ് താരങ്ങളും സമാന ആവശ്യവുമായി കോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ചിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

The Delhi High Court has provided significant relief to MP Shashi Tharoor by ordering online platforms to remove deepfake videos that allegedly show him praising Pakistan. Justice Mini Pushkarna issued the directive while considering Tharoor’s petition regarding the protection of his right to privacy and the misuse of AI-generated content. This legal move follows similar actions taken by actors like Mohanlal and several Bollywood stars against the spread of manipulated digital media.