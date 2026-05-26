Kerala
ബൈക്കില് പോകവെ ടോറസ് ലോറിയുടെ അടിയില്പെട്ട് കോളജ് വിദ്യാര്ഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം
പൈസക്കരി ദേവമാതാ ആര്ട്സ് ആന്ഡ് സയന്സ് കോളജില് ഒന്നാം വര്ഷ ബി സി എ വിദ്യാര്ഥിയാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
പയ്യാവൂര്| പൈസക്കരി ടൗണിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തില് കോളജ് വിദ്യാര്ഥിക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം. കുടിയാന്മല പൊന്മലയിലെ തട്ടുകുന്ന് തേവരയില് ആല്ബിന് ടി വിത്സണ് (19) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പൈസക്കരി ദേവമാതാ ആര്ട്സ് ആന്ഡ് സയന്സ് കോളജില് ഒന്നാം വര്ഷ ബി സി എ വിദ്യാര്ഥിയാണ് ആല്ബിന്.
ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ പത്തുമണിയോടെ ബൈക്കില് കോളജിലേക്ക് വരുമ്പോള് ടോറസ് ലോറിയുടെ അടിയില്പെട്ടാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്. പയ്യാവൂര് പോലീസും ഇരിട്ടി ഫയര് ഫോഴ്സും സംഭവ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തുടര് നടപടികള് സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
Content Highlights:
A 19-year-old college student named Albin T Wilson was killed in a tragic road accident at Paisakkari town in Kannur. He was a first-year BCA student at Devamatha Arts and Science College, Paisakkari. The accident occurred around 10:00 AM today when his motorcycle got trapped under a Taurus lorry. The Payyavur Police and Iritty Fire Force rushed to the spot to initiate further legal procedures.