കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ഇന്ന് രണ്ട് തവണയായി സ്വര്‍ണവില ഇടിഞ്ഞു. ഗ്രാമിന് 200 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,475രൂപയും പവന് 1600 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,15,800 രൂപയുമാണ് നിലവിലെ വില.

ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ഗ്രാമിന് 205 കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,675 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില. പവന്‍ 1640 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,17,400 രൂപയായിരുന്നു വില. ഇന്ന് രണ്ട് തവണയായി 3240രൂപയാണ് കുറഞ്ഞത്.

ബുധനാഴ്ച സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ ഇറക്കുമതി തീരുവ വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് വിലയിടിവ് ഉണ്ടായത്.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala witnessed a significant double decrease on Friday. The price of one gram of 22-carat gold dropped by 200 rupees to reach 14,475 rupees. Consequently, the rate for one sovereign of gold fell sharply by 1,600 rupees, bringing the current price to 1,15,800 rupees. This sudden downward trend comes immediately after the increase in gold import duty introduced on Wednesday.