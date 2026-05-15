റോഡ് ബ്ലോക്ക് ചെയ്യരുത്'; മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ യാത്രക്ക് പൈലറ്റും എസ്കോർട്ടും മാത്രം മതിയെന്ന് വി ഡി സതീശൻ

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| പുതിയ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്യാനിരിക്കെ ശൈലി മാറ്റവുമായി വിഡി സതീശന്‍. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് നല്‍കി വരുന്ന അധിക സുരക്ഷയുടെ ആവശ്യമില്ലെന്നും പൈലറ്റും എസ്‌കോര്‍ട്ടും ഒഴികെയുള്ള മറ്റ് വാഹനങ്ങളൊന്നും വേണ്ടെന്നും ഉന്നത പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ക്ക് നിയുക്ത മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി നിര്‍ദ്ദേശം നല്‍കി.

മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യാത്ര ചെയ്യുമ്പോള്‍ പൊതുജനങ്ങളെ ബുദ്ധിമുട്ടിക്കരുതെന്ന നിര്‍ദ്ദേശവും നല്‍കിയിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നാണ് വിവരം. പോലീസും എസ്‌കോര്‍ട്ടും വേണ്ടെന്നായിരുന്നു വിഡി സതീശന്റെ നിലപാട്. എന്നാല്‍ അത് നിര്‍ബന്ധമാണെന്ന് പോലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ അറിയിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

Newly designated Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has initiated a major policy change regarding official security protocols. He has directed high-ranking police officials to significantly reduce his security detail, rejecting any excessive convoy vehicles apart from the mandatory pilot and escort. Satheesan specifically requested that his movements should not cause any traffic blocks or inconvenience to the general public. While he initially preferred no police escort at all, security officials advised that a basic protocol remains legally mandatory.